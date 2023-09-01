Important Phone Numbers
Emergency: 911
24 Hour Nurse Advice Line: 1-800-874-2273 Opt. 1
Appointment Line: 361-4000
Behavioral Health: 361-6059
Benefits Advisor: 361-6833
Immunizations: 361-5456
Information Desk: 361-5172
Patient Experience Officer: 361-5291
Pharmacy Main Line: 361-5109/5758
Pharmacy Refills: 361-5802
MEDDAC-AK Website: www.bassett-wainwright.tricare.mil
Health Net: www.tricare-west.com, 1-844-8676-9378
TRAINING THURSDAYS
Medical Department Activity – Alaska is closed for training the second and fourth Thursdays of each month for training. This includes our appointment line.
IMMUNIZATIONS CLOSURE
Due to staffing challenges and supporting an SRP, immunizations will be closed for walk-ins until Aug. 28. Patients with appointments will still be able to receive their immunizations.
BOO to the FLU
Save the date for Boo to the Flu, our indoor trick-or-treat event at Bassett Army Community Hospital. The event, open to all, will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
ARMED FORCES
BLOOD DRIVE
The Armed Services Blood Program will be conducting the Arctic Thunder Blood Drive Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 23 – 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hangar 5. Individual civilian and military donors can schedule an appointment at militarydonor.com, code FWW, or walk-in.
NUTRITION
WITHOUT REFERAL
TRICARE Prime beneficiaries can utilize our dietitian services without a referral. Whether you need help with a diabetic menu, losing weight, gaining weight or nutritional help for a specific medical issue, call 907-361-4000 to schedule.
PATIENT PRAISE
Thank you to Ms. Brenengen. Today a large group of our soldiers came into Bassett. We are all new to Fort Wainwright and red in MODS. Ms. Brenengen fixed my MODS and then updated the other system. I cannot believe she does this for so many Soldiers. I left with new records and no longer red in MODS.