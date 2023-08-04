Emergency: 911
MEDDAC-AK Website: www.bassett-wainwright.tricare.mil
Health Net: www.tricare-west.com, 1-844-8676-9378
CHANGE TO HOURS
In an effort to minimize long wait times, beginning July 24, the Bassett Army Community Hospital Lab will only be doing blood draws from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. With these new hours we will be able to staff three phlebotomy stations at a time for the four hours we are open. This will allow us to provide blood draw services to more patients each hour we are open, shortening wait times. For more information on lab services, check out https://bassett-wainwright.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Lab-Tests Radiology/Laboratory
SPORTS/SCHOOL PHYSICALS
Our last school physical clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Bassett ACH Primary Care Clinic. To schedule appointments for TRICARE Prime beneficiaries between the ages of 3 and 18, please call 907-361-4000.
ARMED FORCES BLOOD DRIVE
The Armed Services Blood Program will be conducting the Arctic Thunder Blood Drive Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 23 to 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hangar 5. Individual civilian and military donors can schedule an appointment at militarydonor.com, code FWW, or walk-in.
PATIENT PRAISE
Nurse Allison Jones is a true professional! She is very good at her job, and was very helpful when I ran into a logistical issue. She personally worked the issue for me and made a stressful situation more manageable. Thank you for going the extra mile when things were out of your control.