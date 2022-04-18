DALLAS — Luka Doncic missed another playoff game, but this time the Dallas Mavericks came out on top.
The 23-year-old superstar did not play in Game 2 of the Mavericks’ series with the Utah Jazz Monday night, even as Dallas prevailed 110-104 to even the series.
Coach Jason Kidd said during his pregame press conference that Doncic was out because of his left calf strain, less than two hours before the opening tip.Dallas had listed Doncic as doubtful to play on the pregame injury report, but he’d shown signs of progress in restarting basketball activities a week after suffering the calf strain April 10 in the regular-season finale.
Doncic has started back on an individual shooting regimen and finished the Mavericks’ walkthrough Monday morning by swishing a half-court shot in American Airlines Center. But he hasn’t shown full speed or explosiveness or faced contact during the portions of his workouts open to reporters.
Eight times during his eight-minute interview session Sunday, Kidd said “we’ll see” about Doncic’s physical response to his increased workload and his availability moving forward.
The Mavericks, who will travel this afternoon for Game 4 Thursday night in Utah, have not revealed the severity of Doncic’s strain said.