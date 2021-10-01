Federal legalization of cannabis is looking more and more like an eventuality, not the impossibility that many would’ve expected just a decade ago. Whether it proves to be a boon for Alaska’s cannabis industry or a bust will largely depend greatly on how legalization is done and how the state prepares.
That’s the message from the panelists who participated in a discussion session hosted by the Alaska Marijuana Industry Alliance in late August as part of the trade organization’s efforts to understand and prepare for federal legalization. Legalization would bring benefits like access to banking, changes to tax policies and other protections but it’d also open the doors to bigger, national companies.
There are more than 30 different cannabis-related bills, including the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act sponsored in part by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The measures vary widely, from opening up banking for cannabis businesses to opt-in legalization for states to full-on legalization, but one common theme is that once legalization happens on the federal level so, too, comes federal rules and regulations.
For Alaska, that would mean an end to measures such as the requirement that Alaska-based marijuana businesses be owned by Alaskans. Interstate trade would be opened up, meaning Alaska growers and manufactures could quickly find themselves undercut by lower-cost Outside producers that can now import products. That influx of bigger businesses was the main focus of the panel.
“We have this beautiful mom and pop industry because it was protected and it is segregated to Alaska for Alaskans and when federal legalization opens you get the competition from the Outside producers, the Outside firms,” said Jana Weltzin, an Alaska attorney who specializes in the marijuana industry. “The prohibition of it being lifted allows all these bigger entities to come in. … A big company like Wal-Mart could set up shop right next to mom and pop’s retail and operate at a loss for five years and not even feel it until you go out of business. There’s that, but that exists everywhere, right? Let’s give ourselves a chance to get a little stronger before we launch into it. There’s a lot of upsides, it just needs to be done right.”
Larry Persily, a long-time figure in Alaska’s media and public policy worlds who served as the Atwood Chair of Journalism at the University of Alaska Anchorage, agreed.
“What’s the downside to the industry? It’s losing your protective market, that’s really what it comes down to,” he said. “What are the laws and rules that are going to make it hard on the established businesses here to compete and stay in business?”
Just how the federal legislation eventually lands, as well as the changes Alaska may make to its laws and regulations, will play a large role in whether businesses sink or swim with bigger players entering the market, the panelists agreed. Weltzin said potential measures like taxing out-of-state marijuana just for being produced out of state would be unconstitutional—there are several cases dealing with wine that have settled this issue in the U.S. Supreme Court—but noted there may be other ways to protect Alaska businesses.
“Once this thing goes federally legal, the commerce clause will demand interstate commerce. You can’t federally legalize something and then say you can’t sell it across state lines,” she said. “There’s a whole line of cases on this is whether or not you can tax and basically discriminate against Washington and Oregon’s weed and tax it before it comes in. ... You really can’t but there’s probably some interesting ways with tax credits that can be discussed.”
She said Alaska’s credit system for fisheries could be a starting place. Placing caps on the number of licenses could be another method to bar new, Outside entrants from the market.
Jason Brandeis, an associate professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Justice Center, added that while the options for protecting Alaska’s marketplace may be limited, Alaska still has some built-in defenses that would still give Alaska-based growers and manufacturers some advantage.
He and the others also stressed that there are many benefits to the industry moving into the legal space, especially when it comes to taxes and finances. A big change would be the option for businesses to deduct regular operating expenses such as rent and supplies from their tax bill, an option currently barred by the feds. They’d also be able to trademark their goods and file for patents.
“Banking makes things easier, it’s a public safety issue, and there’s access to loans and capital from traditional sources, like small federally regulated business loans, as well as bankruptcy protection,” he said. “Marijuana businesses continue to suffer all of the burdens that other corporate citizens have—paying your taxes and dealing with employees—but don’t get to share in the benefits, don’t get to share in protections from bankruptcy, don’t get the same intellectual property protection. I think that a big pro of legalization would be balancing out some of those benefits and burdens of being tax-paying businesses.”
Other issues raised with Sen. Schumer’s bill is that producers would need to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration and vape cartridges would be specifically barred from having any non-marijuana additives, whether they be artificial flavoring or natural flavorings derived from plants.
Just how this all ultimately plays out is far from settled, and the consensus seemed to be not to expect anything from Congress particularly soon. Persily noted that Congress is going to be deeply consumed by the political jockeying heading into the 2022 elections and federal marijuana legalization could be too big of an ask.
“It’s just hard to look at that and say reason will prevail where that would allow the House and Senate to make thoughtful, intelligent decisions and compromise that is going to be required to solve this issue,” he said. “Legalization and banking are another one. Even if congress didn’t want to touch the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana, it would be great to see that and it’s just hard to see that happening in this environment.”
Weltzin said she was worried that if federal legalization does happen sooner than later, then it will be in a way that doesn’t work well for the established industry. With all the issues facing Congress, she said, she’s concerned we’ll end up with a more “fun” version of legalization — at least for Congress — that is messy or even damaging to the marijuana industry.
“What I’m more worried about is a rush job,” she said, adding that she’s worried legalization “slides through in a form that we don’t want it to slide through.”
Weltzin said she was worried that if federal legalization happens soon, it may ultimately be messy or even damaging to the marijuana industry.
“What I’m more worried about is a rush job. I’m more worried not that it doesn’t get through but that it gets through in a form and fashion that is more (fun) for Congress to deal with, and it just skirts through because people are paying attention to more immediate, fire issues and this slides through and slides through in a form that we don’t want ... ” she said.
Alaska Marijuana Industry Alliance Executive Director Lacy Wilcox said the organization will continue to work on these issues and explore potential measures that could be implemented on the state side to help protect Alaska-grown industry.
“The big two are: Do we restrict licenses to protect ourselves from big marijuana or do we change the tax structure or issue a tax credit, is that doable, constitutional and will that work?” she said. “That’s some of the datapoints we’re looking to find.”