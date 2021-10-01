Maybe it’s the classic nature of the treat — everyone has heard of pot brownies. It could be the ingredients — they are made with organic cocoa powder. Perhaps it’s the packaging — each bite is individually wrapped to maintain freshness.
Or maybe it’s the slow process by which the cannabis infusion takes place. The technique is called sous vide—yes, that’s French—and it involves a lengthy water bath.
Whatever it is, Baked Alaska came out with Brownie Bites in 2019 and they have quickly become the company’s best-selling edible. Readers of Alaska Cannabist selected Brownie Bites as the best pot brownie of 2021.
“The brownies are what we sell the most and what we get the most requests for,” said Rachel Smith, Baked Alaska’s baker.
Smith was making chocolate chip cookies on a recent Friday morning in the nondescript warehouse where Baked Alaska’s edibles are prepared. She’s been baking for the company for about a year and is reluctant to take credit for its success in Alaska’s edibles market.
“It’s nice to know that people enjoy it. I try to keep everything very consistent, and we use high quality ingredients. I definitely don’t think I have anything to do with it being successful.”
Still, Smith has years of home baking experience and comes from a family of foodies. She planned to attend culinary school Outside but changed those plans after Covid-19 hit. Smith talked about her product as she carefully molded cookie dough into globs about the size of a cherry tomato. She sprinkled chocolate chips on each one and placed them in neat rows that looked as perfect as soldiers in formation. Soon, they would be baked in a commercial convection oven.
“Everything gets a lot of personalized attention,” Smith said.
The Brownie Bites are baked in mini muffin pans and have a round muffin shape. Each dose contains five milligrams of THC. They come in packages of six and of two. The price varies depending in the dispensary.
The brownies are made with the idea of showcasing the marijuana flavor instead of hiding it, Smith said. Some people think cannabis and chocolate compliment each other.
“People want to know that there is cannabis in it,” Smith said. “Not too strong. Not too light.”
Bakes Alaska makes thousands of Brownie Bites each month along with four kinds of marijuana-infused cookies.