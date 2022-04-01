Hello Alaska! Thank you for reading the Bud Hub! This edition I tried an infused drink, a few flowers, and some nice pre-rolls! Let’s get right into it.
“Bruce Banner” Grown by Mad Mota and purchased at Bad Gramm3r in Wasilla. (15.48% THC) This flower had a cheesy/musky aroma that I found to be inviting and appealing. The nugs had abundant orange hairs and were dense and well-trimmed. The flavors were mild and soft, with notes of fruit and fuel. I found the high to be rather stupefying — it put my head in the dirt for a few hours! Following the head fog, I found the effects changed into a very enjoyable, zoney, chill, mellow high that seemed to tame my stress and annoyance, as is intended here. Refreshing! This hybrid was bred by Dark Horse Genetics and is a cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Nice flower, Mad Mota. This is a great strain!
“Hill Side Crippy” Grown by A Cut Above and purchased at GoodSinse. (20.31% THC, 0.10% CBD) This flower was very pungent and hit several notes on the aroma scale: cheese, hash, and inviting herb. I found this strain to be a mixed bag of effects; first I felt stoney, but at the same time I was also focused, thoughtful and creative. After another two rounds the effects shifted location and I experienced a wavy body high along with legs that wanted to move — this flower had me dancing around my house and also had me in a happy mood. I reached out to the growers at A Cut Above for some information on the genetics as my own research only pointed to a possible relative, Crippy Killer aka Florida OG. I was told that Hill Side Crippy is closely related to Crippy Killer and tends to display the traits we see in one of its parenting plants, Face Off OG. This flower rang every bell for me, very cool! I liked this strain and hope to see it on the shelves at GoodSinse next time.
“Outer Space” Grown by GOOD Cannabis and purchased at GOOD Cannabis. (22.09% THC, 0.09% CBD, 2.36% terpenes) I purchased the “Camp Pack” which comes in a tall canister and contains twelve pre-rolls and a box of matches. The price was $75 which made each roll about $6.25 — not too bad. I always like GOOD’s pre-rolls, literally any of them that I buy, I enjoy. One thing that sets pre-rolls apart from others is consistency. GOOD cannabis has “their way” of presenting pre-rolls, and I am a fan. Outer Space is a sativa who’s parents are Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity. Flavors are danky fruit with floral and piney notes. Also noted, these pre-rolls are smooth and long burning; a good indication that quality materials were used to make them. I’ll be taking the remaining rolls in this pack with me on a weekend outdoor adventure. I loved this large pack for a great price.
“Cannabis Spritzer - Spearmint” Manufactured by Tundra Brewing, purchased at the Houston Grass Station. (10 mg THC per serving, 50 mg total THC content) This infused drink has a strong spearmint flavor in the front with a spicy zing in the finish. I found the effects to be fast acting and strong! I took only one 10mg dose, as shown by the marks on the label, and it was perfect for me. (I am one of the fortunate people out there who have a big reaction to a small amount of edibles.) This brand is amazing and they have a TikTok account with recipe ideas — so fun and creative. They also source all their ingredients as locally and off-grid as possible. I want to try the Blueberry Spritzer next! I also love that Tundra Brewing is a family-owned and -operated business. They put lots of love into their products and it really shows! Check them out!
That’s all for this time, friends! Please have a safe and FUN 4/20!! Take care of each other and be well! — Marcey
Please direct any suggestions or feedback to our editor, Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.