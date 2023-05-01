When Jeremy and Jessica Dance opened their Fairbanks-based Barefoot Grow Company, the couple saw a direct connection between Jeremy’s childhood and the way they prepare the soil their cannabis is grown in. “I was raised on a hippie commune in a place called Ten Mile, which is ten miles north of Fort Bragg, California, and I ran around barefoot a lot,” Jeremy said, remembering how scrambling about the rugged landscape toughened up his feet. “I like running around barefoot to this day.”

That impulse to take off his shoes has proven fortuitous when it comes to blending the natural components and fertilizers he mixes together to grow his plants in. “You take all your soil and you put it on a big tarp and you dump it out,” he explained, “and to mix it you walk through it. If you go in there with shoes on, you smash all that stuff up and it gets all clumpy. So the best way to do it is, you take off your shoes, you tread through it, and you keep your feet as close on the tarp as possible so you don’t smash the dirt up.”

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.