For James Thornton, founder and CEO of Secret Garden in Anchorage, finding the ideal name for his seed-to-sale cannabis business was a lengthy process. But the name he settled on and the business logo and store design reflect personal experiences while conveying a sense of what customers will find when they walk in the door.
“It was really important to me to pick a name that meant something to me and would be something I could enjoy and get behind,” Thornton said. “It was a hard process and we took our time.”
“My brother and I were spitballing names. We had some really funny ones, actually,” Thornton continued. “When he threw Secret Garden out, it really hit a chord with me. That’s how I started growing. In a secret garden. Secret Garden is kind of an ode to how this industry began. In secret. Because we were forced to hide it.”
The name reflects the pre-legalization era of cannabis, but also evokes Egypt, where Bedouins have maintained secret gardens for centuries. Thornton has been fascinated by Egypt’s early advanced civilization since childhood, and visited the country and toured its ancient wonders in 1999. The experience remains with him, and is reflected in the company’s name, graphics, logo, and the architectural design of the shop, which opened in August of 2019.
When he and his father first found the location, Thornton recalled, “We had this ugly warehouse and we said, ‘How am we going to make this look good?’” Thornton visualized making it look like a temple. “So we have the pyramid entrance.”
He said the architect who helped bring his vision into being was pretty excited by the opportunity. The result is a storefront combining modernism with ancient images deeply rooted in the human subconscious. Thornton noted that pyramid building was hardly limited to Egyptians. From Mesopotamia to Rome to pre-Columbian America, the design was extensively used in many early civilizations, and was often associated with spiritual matters and higher consciousness. “I really love the mystique,” he said. “And also the mystique behind it and what we’ve done here with the temple theme and people’s perception of cannabis in general.”
Thornton said designing the logo was the hardest part. Being an artist, he sketched his own ideas and queried others, trying to find the right image. “It all came down to this little drawing on a sticky note. It was half of my current logo, and I said, ‘this is going to work.’” The design helps unify Secret Garden’s public persona. “It goes along with the ancient architecture and sacred geometry.”
There’s room for customers to find their own interpretations in the name as well, Thornton said. “They love it. For a lot of different reasons.”
Thornton said the name, graphics, and architecture reflect the business, and his executive team and staff take “a lot of pride in the work that they’ve put into this place. Because it’s not just your average project, and we’re not just your average cannabis company.”