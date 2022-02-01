When people buy products made by Kenai-based Red Run Cannabis Company, they can be forgiven for thinking that the business’s name was inspired by the famous salmon runs that surge into the peninsula’s rivers every summer. And to a certain extent they’re right. According to Red Run’s president Marc Theiler, however, “there’s quite a bit more to it than most people might think on the surface of things.”
Theiler holds a degree in business with an emphasis on marketing, so he carefully thought through what he and his business partner wanted in a name. “To build a sustainable long lasting brand that sticks in people’s minds, you have to architect the symbols that are the basic building blocks for all brands,” he explained.
At face value, Red Run evokes the company’s location. “The biggest thing you hear, it’s kind of a catchphrase for Kenai, and which brings in a lot of the summer tourists, is, ‘the reds are running.’” Theiler said. “That popped out to me as the best place to start.”
For Theiler, the salmon run speaks to more than simply the arrival of the fish. “There’s the symbolic nature of what returning red salmon implies. The return of sustenance and vitality. So the red exemplifies vitality and the return of something worthwhile. The blue represents the movement of water, the green vitality and growth.”
Theiler was deeply involved in the push for legalization a decade ago, and he said that restoring cannabis to its place as a natural product that people can benefit from was akin to filling the freezer with healthy wild salmon. “I symbolically correlated the two with the return of something worthwhile.”
Theiler’s marketing background made him acutely aware of the importance of having both the company’s name and graphics be accessible, appealing, and easily remembered by customers. He said cadence was also important. “It’s ‘red’ and ‘run’ so there’s only three letters and three letters, one syllable each, very easy to pronounce, to type, to style.”
Red Run’s logo is built around an iconic Alaskan scene: a mountain with a glacier feeding a river. Differing images are then worked into this, depending on where they are used. In one, a spawning salmon leaps out of the water, mouth open, about to grab a fly drawn as a cannabis leaf. In another, the fish is replaced with a bear. Worked into other labels is a variation that replaces the background mountain with two red capital Rs, one of them reversed, and both merged together into an image with three legs and a crown.
Theiler said the slightly differing images are intentional, as this allows the company flexibility in labeling its assortment of products. There’s a continuity within the line, but each item has its own special label.
From inception, the goal of Theiler and his associates has been to structure the company so that it can be a player when federal legalization finally occurs. Red Run produces Hashade, one of the most popular infused beverages in the state, and Theiler said the company will build its national presence in part off of this drink, which is made from natural products.
“We’re getting ready to take our brand nationwide with the Hashade, and this has been the whole intention right from day one,” he said. “The plan has been to be one of the best positioned quality brands in Alaska, and then to build our product portfolio around it.”
“We thought big from the beginning,” he concluded.