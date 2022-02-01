"Denaan neenk'ededtleyh go ebaa netłel doso dʉhytl toghunh." / “We are all getting vaccinated so we will survive the disease." Video by the AKPIRG/NPACF Denaakk’e Language Panel, with Hʉkk'aaghneestaatlno Lorraine David, Velma Schafer, Alberta Vent, and Kk'ołeyo Dewey Hoffman.