When Andy Workman and his partners began looking for a place to build their first retail cannabis outlet in Anchorage, they found a location on Raspberry Road and quickly realized the address itself perfectly captured their vision for the store as being a vibrant place. “We loved the road name and thought, ‘what can we do with raspberry,’” he recalled.
The word “roots” is prevalent in the cannabis industry, Workman continued, and the street name offered colorful imagery. So they “ended up going with Raspberry Roots to pay tribute to our location. It was a catchy name in and of itself.”
Workman is CEO of the company, which is growing its footprint in Anchorage, having recently opened a second location, Midtown Roots, with further expansion in the works. The name Midtown Roots was a variation on the Raspberry Roots name, but Workman said they are in the process of rebranding the company that is running the shops, which will be calling itself The Roots Collective. It’s rooted in the name of the first store, Workman said of the new business moniker.
Raspberry Roots opened in 2018, and as the store began building a loyal customer base, Workman recalled, people began referring to it simply as “The Roots.” So when he and his partners opened their second location earlier this year under the name Midtown Roots, they realized that the slang name their stores had become known for was perfectly suited to the company overseeing their growing operations.
“This whole rebrand says, you know what, let’s lean on The Roots,” Workman said, describing how the company will be subtly renaming their outlets. The Roots Collective will be the generic branding, he explained, but each store will have the word “Roots” coupled with its location. “And then when we draw attention to a specific store, it will be The Roots - Raspberry. The Roots - Midtown. The Roots...any other location we end up acquiring.”
Workman said they wanted graphics that “pay tribute to the cannabis industry, but we didn’t want a big fat weed leaf in your face.” He added that for their branded clothing, “you want to be able to wear it when you go to Thanksgiving dinner with your grandma.”
Workman said he turned to Instagram for artistic assistance. He employed a graphics shop he found on the site, which supplied him with 99 possible designs at a low cost. They chose one of them, “and from there we have a guy in-house who’s multi-talented and can do all sorts of different tweaks with it.”
For the original Raspberry Roots logo, he said they decided that the berry would predominate, while the more subtle cannabis reference would be a leaf at the berry’s stem point. “So if you know it’s from the industry, you’ll be able to tell it’s a marijuana leaf,” Workman explained. “Anyone outside of that, they don’t really see it. They just think it’s a cute berry. You get the outsiders and the insiders liking it.” He said that people will occasionally see the logo on a branded item in public and ask about it. Responses when told, he said, vary depending on the person’s views about cannabis.
When Midtown Roots was opened, Workman said they decided to create a different ambience by going for the “rustic boutique” feel. “We use a different logo for that,” he said. It’s a bear with a monocle and a newsboy cap. “We just opened up in late April,” he said of that outlet, but the logo is catching eyes.
As the Roots Collective continues to grow and consolidate, Workman said, customers will find some things the same across the board. The name “The Roots” will be part of each shop’s name, and some of the graphics will cross over. Each outlet will have it’s own atmosphere and look, however, but the underlying ethic will be the same at all of them. “We decided to take a super professional, clean-cut approach. That’s how Raspberry was built. Professionalism and customer service.”
“When we rebrand this entire thing, they’re all going to engulf in that same aesthetic design, ” Workman continued. They won’t let go of the individual imagery that makes each unique, however, like images such as the studious bear on the sign at the Midtown shop. “People really vibe with that bear, and with the aesthetics of the place,” he concluded, adding that finding names and graphics has mirrored his experience in the cannabis industry. “It’s been fun.”
