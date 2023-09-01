raspberry-roots-sketch-crossroads-exterior-interior-mountains-trees

When Andy Workman and his partners began looking for a place to build their first retail cannabis outlet in Anchorage, they found a location on Raspberry Road and quickly realized the address itself perfectly captured their vision for the store as being a vibrant place. “We loved the road name and thought, ‘what can we do with raspberry,’” he recalled.

The word “roots” is prevalent in the cannabis industry, Workman continued, and the street name offered colorful imagery. So they “ended up going with Raspberry Roots to pay tribute to our location. It was a catchy name in and of itself.”

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.