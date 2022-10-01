“I wanted to get into the weed business,” Herban Extracts co-owner Lisa Coates said.

It wasn’t a career move Coates had originally planned on. She had enjoyed cannabis when she was young, but like many people, she left the plant behind when she entered the professional world and hadn’t planned on returning to it. The thought of abandoning a corporate position to take her chances on a cannabis startup wasn’t even a blip on her radar until, like so many returning consumers, curiosity about the suddenly legalized plant got the best of her during a trip Outside.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at 907-459-7532 or dchomicz@AlaskaCannabist.