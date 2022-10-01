“I wanted to get into the weed business,” Herban Extracts co-owner Lisa Coates said.
It wasn’t a career move Coates had originally planned on. She had enjoyed cannabis when she was young, but like many people, she left the plant behind when she entered the professional world and hadn’t planned on returning to it. The thought of abandoning a corporate position to take her chances on a cannabis startup wasn’t even a blip on her radar until, like so many returning consumers, curiosity about the suddenly legalized plant got the best of her during a trip Outside.
“One wild weekend, I’m in Oregon by myself, and I’m going to the shop,” she recalled.
“I said ‘Hook me up, it’s been a long time.’ And it rocked my world.”
When Coates got home to Kenai, she shared her renewed enthusiasm for cannabis with a friend. The two decided to go into business together and, along with their husbands, went to Anchorage to meet with Jana Weltzin, Alaska’s most prominent attorney when it comes to all things marijuana-related. Weltzin told them the first thing they needed was a name for the business.
“So we went to lunch at Bear Paw, and we were all kind of giddy because, ‘Oh! We’re going to get into the pot industry,’” Coates remembered. “During lunch we came up with the name Herban Extracts.” She can’t recall for certain now, she said, but she thinks the pun was her idea.
Coates said her friend quickly opted out of the new venture, leaving her to build the brand. This included finding an ideal logo. She reached out to a California company specializing in business graphics, providing them with some ideas to work with.
“We wanted something simple and Alaskan,” Coates said. “So many logos have mountains on them. We almost did.”
Coates settled on what she described as a “weed flake,” a snowflake made from six bluish green marijuana leaves on a stark white background with the company name in dark grey bold lettering across the bottom. It’s unobtrusive yet surprisingly eye-catching and fits with Coates’ aesthetic starting point that “simple is good.”
Coates said the play on words in her company’s name does occasionally trip customers up.
“I do see people write down u-r-b,” she explained. And while it’s an even less common mistake, she added that, “sometimes people call it Herb-an,” which she pronounced like the shortened form of man’s name Herbert.
Overall, though, Coates said the name has served her company well and does a good job of describing what they do.
“We do extraction using carbon dioxide in a closed loop system,” she explained. “We extract most of the plant’s waxes, lipids, and oils.”
Coates had previously spent twenty-five years working in the petroleum industry, where she acquired extensive lab experience. This background left her well prepared for setting up an extraction business where, similar to how oil is refined, the objective is to break down and reassemble the components of cannabis into consumable forms.
“Our goal is to try to profile the plant that it came from as much as possible,” Coates said.
Coates would love for Herban Extracts “to be in every cannabis store in Alaska,” she said. That’s a tall order, though, since, as she herself noted with mirthful laughter, “there’s a lot of cannabis stores in Alaska.”
Ultimately, however, Coates said she’s not focused on becoming the biggest. She has a higher goal.
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at 907-459-7532 or dchomicz@AlaskaCannabist.