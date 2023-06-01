For Coop Briody and Tiffany Metz, partners and co-owners of Coyote and Toad’s Garden, a small grow in Skagway, finding a business name meant reaching back to their respective childhood nicknames.
“Mine, I think you can tell, is because of my last name,” said Briody, whose last name rhymes with Coyote. “It’s a way to tell people how to pronounce my name, and it was a nickname growing up. And I decided to incorporate it into our business.”
Metz’s half of the name has a somewhat more macabre origin, but one she takes with good humor. “Mine was a childhood nickname based on when I almost drowned. I was just floating in the water,” she said.
Fortunately she was fine, but from that day onward, Briody explained, “Everybody else just made fun of her for it.”
The couple opened their grow operation in 2017, and has been deliberately keeping it small, selling flower to the nearby Remedy Shop and to Winter Greens in Haines, and trim to Top Hat Concentrates, while otherwise not seeking to expand into the statewide market. “We’ve been operating kind of under the radar,” Briody said.
Coyote and Toad’s Garden is more than just a cannabis grow. “We have a micro-farm going,” Metz said. “We’ve got yarrow. I’ve got valerian out here, and comfrey and mullein, plantain, dandelion, high bush cranberry ... just kind of your typical medicinal herbs that are standard.”
“Weeds,” Briody interjected with a chuckle. Weeds that have medicinal purposes, however. Both agreed that cannabis, that most famous of all weeds, fits into their farm’s philosophy of growing plants that can be put to use for health reasons.
The herb garden itself predates legalization, and during the first summer after Ballot Measure 2 passed, the couple decided to offer tours to visitors coming off the cruise ships. “We had a personal grow out here and we showed them how we did it. We also have a big garden that’s not cannabis,” Briody said. “Talking to people about these ubiquitous weeds and what their medical benefits are was part of the tour.”
The summer tours were never a long range plan, and as the couple began growing enough cannabis to supply the two stores their flower is sold in, they stepped back from that part of the enterprise. They like keeping their operation simple and small, they explained, being involved in each step from growing to harvesting to distribution, and the myriad details that need to be attended to in the process.
“We do it all,” Metz said.
