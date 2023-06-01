Coop Briody and Tiffany Metz pose for a picture in their grow room
Photo courtesy of Coop Briody and Tiffany Metz

For Coop Briody and Tiffany Metz, partners and co-owners of Coyote and Toad’s Garden, a small grow in Skagway, finding a business name meant reaching back to their respective childhood nicknames.

“Mine, I think you can tell, is because of my last name,” said Briody, whose last name rhymes with Coyote. “It’s a way to tell people how to pronounce my name, and it was a nickname growing up. And I decided to incorporate it into our business.”

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.