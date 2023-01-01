For the owners of Anchorage cannabis processing facility Einstein Labs, choosing the company’s name and graphics meant digging into co-owner and president Justin Roland’s high school passions.
“The name was actually chosen by Justin,” Michele Moya, Einstein Labs AK executive manager and lab director said. Roland is her husband, who she described as “quirky.” He has always been inspired by the beloved physicist Albert Einstein’s brilliance, and by his talent for turning his own quirkiness into success, she explained.
Roland “really likes science and math,” Moya said. “He gravitates that direction, and that’s the direction that we keep the lab. We’re very science oriented. We’re always trying to discover new things and learn all the newest tech. So that’s where the actual name came from.”
As for the art that adorns the packaging and promotional materials for Einstein Labs, Moya said she does all of this work, drawing on an extensive background in graphic design. For the company logo, she began with the iconic cover of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” a favorite of Roland’s since high school.
The flash of inspiration that led to the final design came from Roland as well, she said. The couple had been playing around with the cover and their ideas for the logo, “and while we were dabbing,” Moya recalled, Justin said “wait a second...”
The dabbing references he came up with just about completed the picture, she said. “If you look at the triangle and the dab wand, the dab wand would be the prism coming out on that album cover. And then the center is the big glob of dab. And then the triangle, obviously.”
Adding a twist of science was the final touch. “The nebula we pulled in just because of the science,” Moya said. “Both Justin and I are very into space. We like space themes. But the molecular structure of that little nebula file we found, we really liked. It’s nebula colors with the atom and the ions spinning around. Basically I found a bunch of stuff and layered everything and built it.”
Like the company’s efforts at discovering new ways to create products, the logo represented “a work in progress,” Moya said, adding that “we landed where we landed, and we both have been really happy with it."
