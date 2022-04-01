Since the inception of Alaska’s recreational marijuana industry, the Alaska Legislature’s approach has been largely hands off. That’s probably been for the best given that one of the first legislative proposals introduced after legalization would have banned cannabis concentrates as soon as the constitutional protections for the 2014 voter initiative expired two years later. That bill ultimately failed and the Legislature, instead, voted to create the Marijuana Control Board.
Without legislative action, the Marijuana Control Board has been largely responsible for overseeing the industry with broad powers that have allowed it to regulate the industry, create new product categories, up THC limits, add new enforcement and fine structures, and permit onsite consumption to name just a few. It doesn’t have unlimited powers, though, and can’t address what many feel is the state’s outdated approach to taxation. With the industry’s growth starting to run into the limitations of the voter initiative and the bounds of the Marijuana Control Board’s powers to regulate, there’s been growing calls for the Legislature to address taxes, but less certainty about what those changes should be.
That could change soon because, as Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins explained in early March, legislators in general are starting to become more comfortable and understanding with the industry.
“Many legislators, state officials and local leaders have told me of their friends and relatives who are involved in Alaska’s marijuana industry. They’re aware of the issues facing these Alaska businesses and willing to look at solutions,” he said. “Thousands of Alaskans have invested their time, money and energy in this new industry.”
The problem as Hopkins and others have found is it’s not entirely clear what changes would be best for the overall industry. There’s been a general push for a move away from the flat taxes charged at the wholesale level to something more like a percentage tax charged at the retail level, but just what that tax should be, how it should be applied and, critically, how it will impact the industry is not clear.
“Forcing through a ‘one-size-fits-all’ measure has the potential of harming the thousands of Alaskan cannabis business owners, operators and workers—and the growing tax revenue streams coming into our state and local governments,” he said.
To that end, Hopkins has proposed House Bill 289 to create the Alaska Marijuana Industry Task Force. The group would have the job of investigating the needs of the entire industry from issues like taxation to regulatory policies and access to business resources. It would be charged with producing recommendations to advance to the Legislature. Critically, the group would have access to work with the state’s Department of Revenue and the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.
That’s a big deal, explained Alaska Marijuana Industry Association President Lacey Wilcox. AMIA has engaged in several efforts to understand the needs of the industry and propose improvements, but Wilcox says it’s hampered by not having a clear look at economics and tax policy, things that the state government has generally held close to the chest.
“We don’t have access to data that's broken down geographically, we don't have access to economists at the Department of Revenue,” she said. “It's not a secret to anybody that marijuana taxes are breaking the industry. It's been very well publicized. … Early on, I was told by people in the administration that it wasn't the administration's job to tell the industry what is an optimal tax structure and that the industry needs to go and figure it out and come back to lawmakers with a proposal. We tried that and we just couldn't get to a consensus because we didn't have the knowledge. We're not economists, we're farmers.”
The legislation also has the backing of Fairbanks-based GOOD Cannabis, whose general manager Trevor Haynes penned a letter supporting the measure.
“The state excise tax structure has been a challenging hurdle that has caused artificially high prices in the wholesale market. Those prices are passed through to the retail market and to the consumer. The current tax structure has also created an unfair playing field through a lack of clear enforcement on companies that are not meeting their tax obligations,” he wrote. “Marijuana tax is a complex issue that likely has multiple viable solutions to consider, directly involves multiple state agencies, and must be thought through carefully in the context of impending federal legalization and other future changes in the market. We believe the creation of a task force is a sensible approach to a difficult issue.”
Hopkins, who worked as a legislative aide during the days of the Legislature’s work on oil taxes where there was much attention put toward the relative competitiveness of the state’s tax structure and impacts any changes might have on the industry, said the same approach should be afforded to the marijuana industry. After all, he noted, it’s the one industry that is wholly based in Alaska.
“Our bill is a chance to look holistically at how the state manages and interacts with this 100% Alaskan-owned and operated enterprise, and try to find consensus amongst the state, local governments and the industry on next steps,” he said. “The two most important considerations when looking at fiscal policy are having good data and creating fiscal certainty – get good information and use it to craft a lasting set of rules and taxes so that an industry can flourish. That’s what this bill does – it gets knowledgeable people with an understanding of the issue together, gives them good data and asks them to propose solutions.”
As of publication, the legislation is still working its way through the legislative process and has yet to reach the House floor. It will still need to clear the Senate.
One of the changes in the points of contention in the process is the bill’s inclusion of the AMIA in picking the board’s three industry seats. Two of the seats would be members of the trade group while the third would specifically be from a person who’s not a member of AMIA. Wilcox defended the industry group’s involvement, noting that the effort to update the state’s alcohol laws specifically included the Alaska alcohol trade group, CHARR.
“We are the right people for that job,” she said.
The entire board would currently include:
• The chair of the Marijuana Control Board, who would be the chair of the task force
• The Commissioner of the Department of Revenue or the commissioner’s designee
• The Commissioner of the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development or the commissioner’s designee
• An economist from the University of Alaska appointed by the system’s president
• Three local government officials appointed by the Alaska Municipal League with one being from a borough, one being from a city and one being a mayor
• Three members of the industry representing cultivation, manufacturing and retail cannabis businesses. Two would be from AMIA and would not be
• One member appointed by the Senate President
• One member appointed by the House Speaker
• One public health professional appointed by the governor
Marijuana in the 32nd Alaska Legislature
• House Bill 246 by Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka, would limit online access to some marijuana conviction records (this bill has a Senate companion bill in Senate Bill 207)
• House Bill 289 by Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, would create the Alaska Marijuana Industry Task Force that would be responsible for investigating much-needed legislative changes for the industry, including changes to taxation, regulations, access to state resources and consider ways to keep Alaska’s marijuana industry based and owned by Alaskans
• With near-unanimous support, the Legislature in 2021 passed a resolution supporting the passage of the federal SAFE Banking Act or any other legislation expanding marijuana business access to banking.