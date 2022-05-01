Walk into an Alaskan cannabis shop and the odds are good that you will find yourself in a welcoming environment that is clean, modern, and feels more like an Apple Store or a chic cafe than the sort of messy household setting where many weed sales often went down back in the day. For newcomers and those coming back to marijuana after many years away, it’s immediately apparent that the old stoner stereotype is out, and a high-end, customer friendly, boutique retail approach has become the norm.
While this ambience has come to be expected, in the earliest days of legal cannabis, it wasn’t always what customers encountered. And for that, today’s consumers can at least partially thank Jamie Andrea Garzot. In 2009, Garzot entered California’s burgeoning medical marijuana market when she launched 530 Collective in the City of Shasta Lake, California. It was a big leap for a woman with a successful career who hadn’t even been a cannabis consumer until she began using it to treat her insomnia. And as she tells us in her lively and informative book, Unconventional: A Memoir of Entrepreneurism, Politics, and Pot, one of her first decisions was to stand out by not resembling other businesses in what was then a new frontier in the retail world.
“All of the stores I had visited in 2008 and 2009 felt a lot like head shops,” she writes. “They were seedy, their dimly lit lobbies often decorated with black lights and glowing wall décor, their dispensing rooms offering a clandestine, living-room drug-deal vibe.”
Today Garzot is considered one of the pioneering retailers of legal cannabis, and is a staunch advocate for medical marijuana, but in 2009, when she dove head first into a field she had no background in, she had to learn everything on the fly. She had even less experience in business than she had with cannabis when she opened 530 Collective, and her book is a valuable primer for anyone who might be considering a similar path.
When California voters approved Proposition 215 in 1996, the state became the first in the nation to defy federal law and authorize sales of cannabis for medicinal use. Despite the law’s passage, however, the state government lagged in developing guidelines for retailers, and would only get serious about setting some ground rules in 2015. When Garzot entered the market, no one really knew what they were doing, and everything was run on a seat-of-the-pants basis.
Garzot wanted something better for her customers. One of her top priorities was ending the stigma that surrounded cannabis consumption, and that’s where creating an upscale outlet fit her vision. She fully embraced the proposition’s title, “Compassionate Use Act,” and went to work creating a shop where customers would feel comfortable and cared for rather than handing them a bag of grass in a slightly less clandestine way than they might receive it in a parking lot.
“The more I thought about it,” she writes, “the more vivid the vision became: a store centrally located in a good part of town, not in some dingy alley; a bright, modern, and welcoming storefront with relaxing music softly playing; a store into which anyone could walk and feel comfortable; a store providing an experience that made each customer feel special.”
Early customers included an AIDS victim, an elderly cancer patient, a man who had become addicted to OxyContin after back surgery, and people seeking stress relief. Their struggles, and the way cannabis helped them, made a true advocate out of Garzot. She wanted people to view cannabis as medicine.
Garzot made decisions that few cannabis retailers had considered at the time. She opened her store in a strongly conservative town, and insisted on making it a part of the community. This meant building relationships with local government, joining the chamber of commerce, and inviting the police to tour her operation (the chief of police at the time, who was avidly opposed to cannabis, became a dear friend and softened significantly on the issue). And when California’s legislature finally tackled the need for workable regulations, she became a frequent testifier, helping forge good rules. Wherever she went, she changed people’s minds about cannabis.
Unconventional follows Garzot’s bumpy but remarkably successful road taking a business she opened with only a few thousand dollars, and turning it into a multimillion dollar operation. She encountered hurdles both expected and unforeseen. Early opposition was a given, but she overcame it largely on the strength of her relentless outreach efforts. Other difficulties will be familiar to cannabis retailers everywhere: inhibiting tax structures, poorly drawn legal frameworks (she criticizes how Prop 215 was written, but it was the first of its kind), the near impossibility of opening a bank account for the business owing to federal laws, and dealing with, by 2020, 20 million dollars from cash sales that had to be safely stored and transported. “The cash burden within the industry is incredible,” she writes. “And it is scary.” She experienced employee difficulties, including money pilfering, and at one point was the target of a lawsuit. Perhaps most unexpectedly, however, she proved that through outreach and ethical business management, legal cannabis could not only be accepted in conservative communities, but come to be seen as an important part of local economies, something Alaskans have also learned.
Garzot was initially leery of full legalization when the issue went before voters in 2016, although for reasons others might not have considered. Having been closely involved with legislators on bringing workable regulations to the medical marijuana industry, she felt the state government was unprepared to handle the additional burden. After it passed, however, she opened a second store in Redding, another conservative community. This time it was a wide open outlet which she named Synergy. It was one of the first retails shops in the state, and it was an immediate hit. In 2020 she sold both stores to High Times, and moved on to the next chapter in her life.
Garzot was an English literature major in college, which likely explains why she writes clearly and engagingly. She offers glimpses into her own life, including a traumatic childhood owing to her mother’s suicide, and her marriage to her now former husband, who was himself suicidal. She tells enough of these and a few other events to put her entrepreneurial experiences into a broader context of running a business while facing personal challenges, but she doesn’t let them overtake the narrative (there’s that English degree again). On a brighter note, she offers gratitude to employees and others who helped bring her dream to fruition, praising them by name. She knows she didn’t accomplish what she did singlehandedly.
Most importantly, this book shows how, with determination and vision, Garzot helped create the cannabis culture that is now taking root across America. A culture that’s a far cry from the obsolete stoner stereotype she sought to overcome from the start. In part this is because she’s not a stoner. She’s still a medical consumer who sees cannabis as a product that can be helpful on a very core level for many people, and that can be sold in businesses that are welcomed contributors to the communities they operate in.
“530 Collective looked and felt like no other cannabis store of the day,” she writes early on. Today it’s the model for an industry that has come out of the back alleys and onto Main Street. Unconventional tells us how this happened.