When Brian Simpson and his wife Nellie Scott founded Tundra Brewing, their cannabis beverage company based out of Fairbanks, they sought to honor their own heritage in choosing their name.

“We have common family roots from the Nome region,” Simpson said, explaining that Scott, born and raised in Nome, is Inupiaq and part of a family originally from Deering, while his great-grandmother was from King Island. “We wanted to have an Alaska company reflecting the land,” Simpson said.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.