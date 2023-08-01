When Brian Simpson and his wife Nellie Scott founded Tundra Brewing, their cannabis beverage company based out of Fairbanks, they sought to honor their own heritage in choosing their name.
“We have common family roots from the Nome region,” Simpson said, explaining that Scott, born and raised in Nome, is Inupiaq and part of a family originally from Deering, while his great-grandmother was from King Island. “We wanted to have an Alaska company reflecting the land,” Simpson said.
Tundra Brewing has been a growing presence in the beverages sector of Alaska’s cannabis market, offering a range of infused spritzers and other drinks, as well as their Splash line, providing consumers with concentrated and flavored shots that they can add to their own preferred liquid refreshments.
Simpson and Scott evoke Western and Arctic Alaska with their labels in several ways. All of their drinks include the company’s logo, which features a pair of traditional Inuit snow goggles. “Those are the ivory sunglasses that the hunters used to wear,” Simpson said.
The couple looked to Jenni Warren, who runs Warweb Designs in Fairbanks, to craft the image of the glasses, used for centuries by both Inupiat and Yup’ik peoples of Alaska to protect their eyes from sunlight glaring off of ice and snow. Spellings for these goggles vary among the differing dialects of the Inupiaq and Yupik languages, Simpson explained, but ilgaak is the accepted version in the region he and Scott are from.
Customers who purchase Tundra Brewing’s strawberry mango flavored drink will find an additional part of the couple’s background on the bottle. “That’s Frostbite the reindeer on that label,” Simpson said. “That was my wife’s reindeer years ago.” Labels for Tundra Brewing beverages also include the words, “Drink your weed,” which Simpson said was Scott’s idea.
In order to make their weed drinkable, Tundra Brewing uses a nanoemulsion process to separate cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis flower to create a particularly powerful and fast-acting extract that the company is making available to customers in drinks with varied strengths.
Fifty milligrams of THC has been their standard, and this year, they’ve added 100 mg offerings. Meanwhile, they’ve also created 25 mg versions that are being served in the consumption lounges at Good Titrations and Pakalolo, both in Fairbanks. They’re also bottling it for sale in shops. Because their emulsification process produces such a powerful product, Simpson said, “we’re finding that a lot of retailers are taking them because the nano’s so strong that a 25 milligram is a perfect spot for a lot of consumers.”
Whatever strength a customer chooses, when they buy on one of Simpson and Scott’s growing line of cannabis beverages, they’re purchasing a product fully rooted in Alaska. “We’re Tundra Brewing,” Simpson said. “We’re part of the Arctic.”
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.