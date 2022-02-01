The trajectory for most cannabis shops in Alaska has been more or less the same. Since legalization in 2014, entrepreneurs have opened new establishments, building their businesses from scratch.
For Fairbanks businessman Richard Barnes, however, the pathway was different. In 2012, he opened Smokin’ Deals, his first accessories shop. From there he expanded into CDB products, and then launched the CBD SuperStore a few doors down from Smokin’ Deals. This, in turn, became the location for Airport Way Best Bud, which offers an array of cannabis products while maintaining an ample stock of CBD products as well.
“I prided myself on being able to honestly say, I have the biggest selection of CBD in the state of Alaska,” Barnes said. “And that was before the marijuana store opened.”
Airport Way Best Bud opened in July of 2020, culminating of eight years of solid business growth. Barnes said as soon as legalization passed in Alaska he began moving towards a cannabis business. So it wasn’t a radical departure from his previous endeavors, but rather, a natural outgrowth,
Barnes came to Alaska in 1988 after serving in the Marine Corps. Following a couple of years homesteading in the Bush, he got married and moved to Fairbanks when his wife became pregnant. He took a job managing a smoke shop and learned the ropes before opening his own outlet.
From the outset, Smokin’ Deals was built on a growth model. Barnes’ second shop, Smokin’ Deals Too, opened in Wasilla soon after the Fairbanks store was launched, and by 2015 he was also operating Smokin’ Deals 3X in Kenai, and Smokin’ Deals Quatro in Soldotna.
In 2016, the flagship store moved to its present location at the busy corner of Airport Way and University Ave. in Fairbanks. “This was the crown jewel of Smokin’ Deal stores.” Barnes said, adding that he’s not entirely sure why, although he suspects that the prime location was a factor. “This store was insanely successful.”
Barnes said the move into CBD was customer driven. He’d read about the benefits of CBD, and then customers in his smoke shop began telling him their experiences. “We would talk to customers who came in here and swore by it, and shared their personal experience of how it had improved their life.”
He decided to stock a few products, and they flew off the shelves. Despite being pricy and not covered by insurance plans, “people were coming back regularly to buy more. And swearing by it. And when I saw that, I realized, there’s something good here.”
As CBD sales picked up in Smokin’ Deals, Barnes was preparing to open a marijuana retail store (MRS) in an open space at the opposite end of the small strip mall where Smokin’ Deals is located. While he was jumping through the many hoops involved in getting that store launched, he realized he could begin selling CBD products out of the space immediately, thereby generating revenue from a property he was already paying rent on while he awaited his marijuana retail license (he’s since purchased the building). “I saw the market and the demand, and that there really weren’t any CBD stores here in 2016. So I built the CBD SuperStore. And that was where the marijuana retail business is now.”
The CBD SuperStore opened in 2018, and the final step came in the middle of July, 2020, when he obtained his marijuana retail license. “And that was the birth of Airport Way Best Bud,” Barnes said.
2020 wasn’t the most fortuitous time to open his doors. The Covid-19 pandemic was hitting small businesses hard. As if that wasn’t enough, Best Bud was further challenged by the closure of University Ave. for over a year as the state Department of Transportation replaced an aging bridge over the Chena River. This blocked the closest entrance to both the cannabis and smoke shops, forcing customers to take a circuitous route to reach the businesses.
On the bright side, Barnes never had to shutter his businesses during the state’s brief shutdown. “Fortunately the government considers smoke shops and marijuana stores essential,” he noted, adding “Covid wasn’t really a big deal. We got through our first year at the marijuana store, and the CBD SuperStore still exists.”
The steady stream of traffic into both his smoke shop and cannabis/CBD outlet on the day of the interview indicates that customers are having no troubles finding their way in, and with the recent reopening of University Ave., this has become much simpler.
Walking into Airport Way Best Bud, customers will immediately note that an entire wall and display case running alongside it are devoted to CBD products. It’s an unusual sight in cannabis shops. Barnes said that early on, as shops quickly proliferated in the state, he presumed they would be providing a wide range of CBD goods and competing with him, but so far most appear to only carry a handful of items. For other shops, he said, “I think CBD is an afterthought.”
He added that he had similar concerns that cannabis shops selling glass, pipes, and other accessories might also eat into sales at Smokin’ Deals, but as with CBD, most are only carrying a handful of products, while he offers an enormous selection. He’s been pleasantly surprised to see both of these businesses have not only remained strong, but have experienced continued growth.
For Airport Way Best Bud and the CBD SuperStore, now operating under one roof, CBD is something the staff believes in. “In many cases, employees that I have have empirical experience with how CBD has improved their lives,” Barnes said. “There’s nothing like a real life testimony to sell a product.”
He mentioned one employee who has physical conditions that they had been treating with pharmaceutical drugs that have troublesome side effects. After switching to CBD, the person was able to quit the prescription drugs altogether. He described the individual as “the greatest salesperson for CBD.” That personal knowledge and experience, he said, is hard to beat.
While Barnes has seen growth in all of his enterprises, he isn’t ready to quit expanding yet. “The experts,’ he said, “the people who have been doing this really well in Colorado, the people that really understand the marijuana industry, they say there’s one way to really make it work, and that’s to have a model that is seed-to-store.”
By this he means selling product that he grows. With that in mind, he’s launched a partnership in a cultivation facility in nearby North Pole. At present, only the foundation has been poured, but this spring the building project will hit full speed, with the lengthy licensing process to follow. “It’s really hard to compete with MRBs that are connected to cultivations,” Barnes explained. “We definitely are going to produce our own products, sell them in our own store.”
Barnes said this makes good business sense. He feels there’s a glut of retail shops right now, and not all will make it over time, especially with instability in wholesale prices from cultivators. “I think the market, like markets do, is going to even things out. They can’t all survive. The guys that are going to survive are the guys who know how to operate a business, and can get the product cheaper because they produce it.”
Barnes’ staff at Airport Way Best Bud includes budtenders who have been with him since he was only selling CBD, and one who goes back to the days when he only had the smoke shops. He said that this longterm stability has been helpful, since his budtenders need to have knowledge not only of cannabis, but of CBD as well.
“There’s a lot to learn and a lot to know,” he said. “And in my store, you then have an extra learning curve because you’ve got to learn about CBD. You cannot sell CBD effectively if you do not understand how it works.”
Owing to tax and regulatory statutes that vary from one area of the industry to the next, Barnes said he has kept each of his endeavors – smoke shops, CBD, cannabis retail, and his impending cultivation – as separate businesses. But they have a unified feel to them, and he’s building them all in tandem. “I’m not just building stores,” he concluded, “I’m building a brand.”