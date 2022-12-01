By the time I finally wrapped up my job judging the 21 hybrid strains that were entered into the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People's Choice Edition 2022 I thought I was going to be done with it for good. A month of hazy highs that sometimes teetered into the spins was enough for me.
That was until I watched the culmination of everyone’s work at the award show, which was livestreamed on a Sunday afternoon in late October. In a roughly hour-long show, High Times’ Mark Kazinec and Brett Fink made all of my forgetful afternoons spent studying bud structure, ruminating over strain smells and trying to judge a high during the high all worth it.
A true celebration of Alaska’s cannabis industry, the High Times Cup highlighted the impressive work and product of dozens of growers, processors and manufacturers on display.
“We are so thrilled to bring High Times back to Alaska after a four-year (hiatus). We’re doing it bigger and better than ever before,” Kazinec said at the outset, thanking everyone for their hospitality during the magazine’s visit to Alaska for the competition. “It was an amazing time returning to Alaska. … Everybody was just very warmly welcoming, and we want to appreciate everyone out there for holding down the Alaska market. It is an incredibly unique market, no MSOs (multi-state operators), really great people just cultivating some craft product, processing some great hash, some great oils, some great edibles.”
The High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People's Choice Edition put regular consumers in the driver’s seat of the competition. In a major bit of logistics, High Times worked with Enlighten Alaska to intake thousands of samples from dozens of different manufacturers throughout the state to put together more than a thousand judging kits that were sold throughout the state (at a pretty significant discount).
The judging competition featured nine different categories—indica flower, sativa flower, hybrid flower, non-infused pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates and extracts, vape cartridges, edible gummies and non-gummy edibles—drawing 107 entries from 35 brands.
Having covered several cannabis competitions, I leapt at the opportunity and took home the hybrid kit that also happened to have the most entries of any category. We were given about a month and a half to judge each entry on things like appearance, smell, taste, burnability and overall experience.
Judging was certainly a challenge, requiring a herculean dedication to getting high. I kept a notebook of all my observations along the way but made a critical error of waiting until the end of the competition to take a look at the online judging portal to input my ratings and comments. It wasn’t until then — the final day to enter our rankings — that I remembered Kazinec telling me that all feedback would be forwarded, anonymously, to the competitors.
While I put together what I hope was useful feedback, I have to admit that I felt a pang of regret when I started to hear some of the written comments other judges wrote from the winners of each category.
The winner in the category that I judged—Flower Mountain Farms’ Super Boof—got this excellent write-up from Katherine:
“It was love at first smell. Initially, it introduces a medley of citrus starting with all the taste of a freshly ripe mandarin orange. The exhale left the mouth wet with excitement for the impending puff. Now feeling relaxed and focused to write this, the beginning started very uplifted with happiness and hope,” she wrote. “I’ll be grateful to find this Super Boof once again.”
It was comments like that that reinforced just how much passion is in Alaska’s recreational cannabis industry whether it be from growers, manufacturers, retailers or customers. And despite the haze, I’ll be looking forward to the next time High Times hosts its People’s Choice competition in Alaska.
I’ll just have to pick a more manageable category.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.