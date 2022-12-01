 By the time I finally wrapped up my job judging the 21 hybrid strains that were entered into the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People's Choice Edition 2022 I thought I was going to be done with it for good. A month of hazy highs that sometimes teetered into the spins was enough for me.

That was until I watched the culmination of everyone’s work at the award show, which was livestreamed on a Sunday afternoon in late October. In a roughly hour-long show, High Times’ Mark Kazinec and Brett Fink made all of my forgetful afternoons spent studying bud structure, ruminating over strain smells and trying to judge a high during the high all worth it.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage.