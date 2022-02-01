Fifty-three years after they first tripped down the sidewalks of San Francisco, the Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers have finally made it to the screen. They haven’t changed much, but their city has.
The Freak Brothers, of course, have been a countercultural mainstay for decades. Originally conceived and created in the late 1960s by the legendary underground cartoonist Gilbert Shelton, the comic book series followed the foibles of hapless heads Phineas, Freewheelin’ Frank, and Fat Freddy, along with a foul-mouthed kitty known as Fat Freddy’s Cat. The quartet ran into no end of troubles as they navigated the world beyond their flophouse, usually in a haze of smoke, dodging the authorities and trying to score weed. The comics are famous for skewering the values and politics of mainstream America and stoners alike.
Bringing the Freak Brothers to screens both large and small has been a longtime objective, and it’s finally been fulfilled in the era of streaming video with an eight episode series that yanks the Brothers out of their rundown neighborhood and drops them in the gentrified purgatory of San Francisco in the 2020s. Freak Brothers, which is animated by Starburns Industries of Rick & Morty fame, is a series reboot that, like the original comics, is alternately brilliant and just plain dumb, and at its best, brilliant and dumb at the same time.
The producers were faced with the immediate problem of getting the foursome into the modern era, and they resolved it with typical Freak Brothers aplomb. The first – and best – episode opens in 1969 when the Freaks learn of a magic formula being hawked by an Indian guru that’s supposed to be added to marijuana for the best high ever. The score some, soak their weed in it, smoke it, and promptly crash in their basement. Big time.
They wake up in 2020 in the same filthy cellar, but the house above it has been completely remodeled and modernized and is now the home of an upscale biracial couple named Harper and Noah. Harper is an executive with one of the Bay Area’s ubiquitous high tech empires. She’s uptight as a person gets, and not happy to discover her home has four previously unnoticed occupants. She emerges as the primary nemesis. Harper’s sister Gretchen is the polar opposite. An attorney for the downtrodden barely on speaking terms with Harper, she finagles a way for the Freaks to remain in the house.
With housing secure, the Brothers set out into a new world they’ve been Rip Van Winkled into. On the one hand, their wildest dreams have come true. Weed is now legal, and that means they no longer have hassles with the cops. Instead they run afoul of two agents from the Bureau of Cannabis Control, and discover that regulatory enforcement is arguably a worse fate than simply getting their heads cracked with billy clubs. Also, everyone is apparently controlled by the glowing rectangles seemingly adhered to their hands.
The pilot episode that launches the series has no end of fun with the reality clash that hits when hippies meet hipsters, and it works well. The remaining seven installments are wildly erratic, however. Several are very funny, but a couple fall quite flat. The approach is more South Park than Shakedown Street, and longtime fans of the Freaks are likely to have mixed reactions to what ensues.
The best episodes dig deeply into modern woes. The omnipresence of technology in modern life is a recurrent theme handled well. At one point Fat Freddy (whose dialogue is delivered by John Goodman) finds himself running for mayor from his bathtub, pitted against Harper’s boss, who launches his campaign by giving every city resident a free phone. Loaded with apps, the phones track everyone, collecting their data and trademarking it. It’s not an entirely unrealistic scenario.
Obscene tech wealth is also a target in the third episode, in which deranged Amazon gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is the, um, prime villain. He manages to shove the Freaks into his phallus-shaped rocket to Mars as part of his personal space race with Elon Musk. Needless to say, neither tycoon gets any sympathy from the writers.
In the fifth episode, the Brothers hear rap for the first time while trying weed that comes to them third hand from ScHoolboy Q (playing himself). Immediately wanting more, they go to find him on the Wharf, where he’s shooting a remake of Dirty Harry. Unsurprisingly, given their track record, the Freak Brothers find themselves on the wrong side of Q and his enormous but soft spoken bodyguard, Two Ton. The resultant conflict between hippies and hip hop is comic gold. Especialy when Phineas and Frank start rapping themselves.
In the closing episode, the Freaks attend a music festival called Colopalooza, headlined by Taylor Swift. Walking onto the field, Phineas, voiced by Pete Davidson, takes in the scene and remarks, “Ha! You call this a real music festival? They have bathrooms. And real medics. And where are the Hell’s Angels?” Frank, meanwhile, who is played by Woody Harrelson, finds his way into Swift’s backstage trailer, where he promptly gets her completely wasted. Meanwhile, the beloved Norbert the Narc from the original comics is now an aging security guard, still fixated on busting the Brothers. Apart from the pilot, this is the episode where the show’s potential is best realized.
Other segments don’t fare so well. The series has come under deserved criticism for an overabundance of toilet humor, and a couple of episodes are overrun with it. To an extent, the criticism is unfair. Shelton, after all, relied heavily on scatalogical gags in the original comics (readers will never forget where Freddy’s cat left her poop). But there does come a point when the flying feces trick has overstayed its welcome.
Another problem faced by the producers is dealing with today’s hypersensitive cultural climate. Their options were to either tiptoe past anything that might cause the slightest offense, or sail directly into the storm, freely throwing out every stereotype imaginable. They opted for the second choice, playing clichés to the hilt. Depending on the viewer, this is either a welcome middle finger in the face of political correctness, or cause for immediate cancelation (and yes, cancel culture also gets mocked in the series).
As stated earlier, Freak Brothers has more in common with South Park or Beavis and Butthead than with the classic misadventures found in the comic books. Many who grew up reading the tales will balk at this new representation, but in a sense this misses the point. The original comics remain highly entertaining, but they are firmly lodged in the mindset of the late sixties. For any reboot to be relevant, it needs to update the humor while keeping the original characters recognizable. Phineas is still perpetually pissed off and paranoid, Frank remains a font of cornpone wisdom and unrequited hormones, Freddy still wants food, and his cat, wonderfully brought to life Tiffany Haddish, offers endless observational snark. It’s the world around them that’s changed. When this contrast is the focus, and mostly it is, Freak Brothers is at its best.
Freak Brothers can be streamed for free on Tubi.