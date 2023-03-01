“We’re so close to the ocean. We’ve got a big deck upstairs for the onsite that overlooks the bay and the mountains. I can’t think of anybody who wouldn’t want to sit out there and smoke something or whatever and just enjoy the views.”
Chris Long, owner of Homer’s Cosmic Cannabis and Cosmic SeaWeed, was discussing his plans for his expanding businesses that sit along the town’s shoreline. Already successful with with the Cosmic SeaWeed line of concentrates and other manufactured products, he and his then-partner opened Cosmic Cannabis as a retail store in 2020. And now as sole owner, he’s laying the groundwork for an onsite consumption cafe.
“I am approved for gummies, but my biggest thing is, I want to be able to do fresh edibles,” Long said of his visions for the future. “I’ve got certain ways to do that where we can make something-of-the-day, and then have it on the menu.”
While onsite consumption awaits approval from the Homer city council, Long is consolidating all of his operations under one roof. The shop is located in Homer’s Old Town area, and the two story building it’s in gives him space to pursue his plans. “It’s a double-decker store,” Long said. “I’m putting a commercial kitchen upstairs.”
Originally, Cosmic SeaWeed housed its concentrates and extracts business in a next door building belonging to Chris Logan, Long’s business partner. Recently she decided she wanted to exit the cannabis industry for the time being, and at this writing, Long is in the process of buying her out. Both are nurses by training and knew each other well long before they envisioned Cosmic SeaWeed. Long said they remain close friends, which is what is most important to both of them.
Long and Logan spent several years building their businesses. Cosmic SeaWeed was launched in 2018 after Long’s job at the hospital in Homer fell victim to personnel cuts. “I was already looking into doing something like this,” he said, “and it forced me to do it even quicker.”
He said that learning the ins and outs of creating extracts and concentrates took time and a lot of learning by doing. “It took probably close to a year to get it figured out,” he said. “We made some stuff that didn’t work out.”
While the internet can be a useful information source, Long said, “The biggest thing for us was taking the classes. That’s what really helped us.” Long and Logan both traveled to the Lower 48 to attend courses where they learned about what equipment they would need and how to use it properly for the application. “Once you figure it out,” he said, “then it’s smooth sailing.”
Of course, it isn’t enough to make the product, it has to be sold as well. That meant traveling around the state, Long said. “I went out with some of our product and just started cold stopping in the stores or finding people who were purchasing managers. I started going to them and showing them what I had. Emailing them and getting orders that way first.”
Another learning curve was matching inventory and supplies to demand for their products once the Cosmic SeaWeed brand began appearing in shops. Long said it was a struggle until they began using LeafLink. The popular website offers software for businesses that keeps track of everything from raw materials to final products and organizes it in ways that Long finds highly beneficial for small entrepreneurs like himself. “It changed our game,” he said. “We really started getting into the market and we could keep track of everything easily and not sell out of anything.”
With Cosmic SeaWeed thriving, Long and Logan decided to open a retail shop as well. Over the course of 2019 they found a location and cleared the permitting process. Since they already had the word “cosmic” in their name, and because Homer is popularly known as the Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea, they decided to stick with the theme and call the shop Cosmic Cannabis. They opened their doors early in 2020 and were just getting going when the pandemic struck and the shutdowns began. Long recalled that, “We thought, ‘oh no, are they going to keep us essential?’”
Fortunately for Cosmic Cannabis and other retail shops in Alaska, marijuana outlets were not on the forced closure list. Long said the pandemic slowed traffic early on, but they built their name by working hard, and with the help of customers spreading the word, soon had a solidly loyal clientele. “The business is going well now,” he said. “We’re locally owned and operated. I think people appreciate that.”
The planned onsite consumption cafe will be an extension of Cosmic’s local presence. Long said he envisions it as a community gathering space, especially during the cold season. “In the winter we’ll do a high art night, like they do paint night,” he said, referring to the popular events in restaurants and cafes where people come together and create art in a social setting. “Or high yoga, high dinners, high whatever.”
He’s also eyeballing summer visitors as a target market, with plans on providing them fresh baked infused brownies, cakes, cookies, and more, while offering them a deck to sit on, or on rainy days, an indoor space to warm up in, both with a view of Kachemak Bay. “I’d like to market it internationally,” he said. “I want to give tourists a safe place.”
Long is serious about the safe part. The Old Town area of Homer was run down and known as a hangout for meth users when he and Logan decided to open their shop there. “People were afraid to even walk down there,” he recalled. Working with neighboring businesses, Long has been part of a successful effort at cleaning the area up. “It’s so much nicer now, and a good place for a store.”
In the store itself, Long is returning to his roots in nursing. He said he’s always been drawn to plant-based medicines, so CBD and other cannabinoids were a natural fit for him, and THC-free products containing them are available. He’s also adding medicinal plants and other goods to his offerings, items that are entirely non-cannabis, but on the same spectrum of naturally-sourced alternative health products. “I’m trying to diversify a little bit. Homer has a pretty eccentric population, and there’s need for that kind of stuff down here.”
Long said that with so many items on his agenda, the manufacturing side had slowed down for a while, but, “I’m rebuilding that now, I’m transferring the license over to the store.” He’s consolidating all of his operations under one roof, and he’s investing in new equipment “So that I can provide higher quality products to everyone.” The Cosmic SeaWeed brand is gaining ground around Alaska, while Cosmic Cannabis is carving out its niche in Homer. “People think, ‘oh, it’s a weed store,’” Long said of his multiple endeavors, “but it’s a lot of moving parts.”