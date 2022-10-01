The answer is … well … complicated.
In my ideal world, there would be an old, tattered daguerreotype in an archive somewhere that clearly depicts Queen Victoria wearing a sweatshirt and jeans, cheesing hard and ripping a bong while giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Unfortunately, no such image exists.
Nor does there exist a letter, journal entry or any other primary source to confirm beyond doubt that Queen Victoria consumed cannabis. "Man, this is some good weed” is a quote we’ll just never be able to attribute to the Queen. Time seems to have broken out its trusty shovel and buried out of reach any sort of certainty about this particular historical mystery.
Yet, despite lacking indisputable evidence, it is widely believed that Queen Victoria did indeed consume cannabis. That story goes even further, claiming that she consumed cannabis regularly — in the form of a tincture — to relieve various kinds of pain.
Queen Victoria is “reported to have made use of an alcoholic extract of the cannabis plant” to treat either “pre-menstrual syndrome or the pain of childbirth,” reads an editorial on the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website, for instance.
Support for this version of history derives in large part from the life and work of Dr. Sir John Russell Reynolds. In 1890, Reynolds wrote an article, "On the Therapeutical Uses of Cannabis indica," published in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, in which he enumerated multiple medicinal benefits of cannabis.
In that article, Reynolds recounts that he had received an alcoholic extract of “Indian Hemp” from the “distinguished pharmaceutist” Mr. Peter Squire, who requested that Reynolds run some experiments. Thirty-five years and myriad tests later, Reynolds famously concluded “that Indian hemp, when pure and administered carefully, is one of the most valuable medicines we possess.”
But it doesn’t stop there. Reynolds’ prodigious intellect allowed him to forge quite the illustrious career. His obituary tells of his accomplishments as a student of medicine, graduating "in 1851 as University scholar and gold medallist in physiology, comparative anatomy and medicine."
Even Michael Phelps would be jealous of that track record.
From the 1850s to 1870s, Reynolds held numerous posts in hospitals and earned widespread respect as both a physician and professor. Later, in 1893, he would go on to be named President of the Royal College of Physicians.
The most intriguing post of his career (at least for those who want to know if Queen Victoria used cannabis) came in 1879, though, when he was appointed Physician to the Royal Household, a position in which he would remain until well after Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.
Cannabis believer and medicine man that he was, many have mixed Reynolds’ appointment in the Royal household with his praise of Indian Hemp in the 1890 article in The Lancet to extract a neat and tidy tale of a queen who enjoyed cannabis: Physician to the Royal Household? Check. Pioneering research on the medicinal functions of the cannabis plant? Check. Skip over a few missing pieces and, voilá, because of Reynolds’ influence, the Queen must have taken cannabis tincture.
Or so that story goes.
This modern idea that the Queen was throwing back tincture to alleviate pain took flight in the late '90s in a handful of articles in the Guardian but can be seen more recently in the words of Dr. Phillip Leveque in 2009. Without citing a gram of proof, Leveque asserted the Queen began using cannabis shortly after 1840 for PMS under the care of — you guessed it — Dr. Sir John Russell Reynolds.
… Hold on a minute, though. 1840?
In 1840, Reynolds would have been 12 years old. Something tells me the Brits wouldn’t have been keen on leaving their Queen’s health in the hands of an untrained pre-teen.
Also, Reynolds’ confirmed appointment as Physician to the Royal Household didn’t arrive until almost 40 years later, and the beginning of his experiments with Indian Hemp were still 15 years in the future. I think it’s safe to say that such blatant anachronies in Leveque’s timeline are a hallmark of some truth-stretching.
Plus, even when Reynolds was assigned to work in the Royal Household, he wouldn’t actually have had much direct contact with ol’ Victoria.
In A.M. Cooke’s record of Queen Victoria’s medical household, the author points out that physicians of Reynolds’ title “were the consultants to the Household up to but not including the Royal Family” — meaning, in other words, not including the Queen.
At any given time, around forty to fifty doctors were employed by the Queen, according to Cooke, each with different duties. And it was the so-called “Physicians-in-Ordinary” and “Apothecaries to the Person” who most often attended the Queen as general practitioners, not the Physicians to the Royal Household. They were too busy seeing to the health of the hundreds of staff who weren’t part of the Royal Family.
So Leveque’s telling and its earlier (and later) iterations fail to hold much water. In fact, they’ve been debunked by more than one professional historian. In a 2003 article published in the journal Addiction Research and Theory, Virginia Berridge unequivocally delivers her opinion that “there is no evidence that Queen Victoria herself used cannabis”; Berridge chalks up the misconstrual of Reynolds’ involvement to a late-twentieth-century movement in Britain to reevaluate cannabis’ value as a medicine.
So yeah — holding up the tale that Queen Victoria used cannabis in the 1840s for pain from childbirth or premenstrual syndrome based solely on the life and work of John Russell Reynolds is like trying to hold up an anvil on a Twinkie: It doesn’t work, and it just creates a mess.
But don’t sound the death knell on Queen Victoria and cannabis just yet. Sure, we’re short a primary source providing definitive reason to believe that she used cannabis, but we’re also short a primary source providing definitive reason to believe that she didn’t.
Though cannabis wasn’t the go-to panacea for all physicians, it was present in British culture and regarded as a medicine throughout most of Queen Victoria’s reign. Dr. Sir William O’Shaughnessy brought C. indica specimens to Britain from India in 1840, and by 1843, he had published an article in the British Medical Journal concluding that the plant “possesses, in small doses, an extraordinary power of stimulating the digestive organs, exciting the cerebral system, of acting also on the generative apparatus”; he then proceeded in the same paper to elaborate the ways in which small doses relieved three patients of their rheumatism.
Throughout the latter half of the nineteenth century, cannabis products were marketed as capable of treating conditions ranging from tetanus to asthma to melancholia (depression) to dysmenorrhoea – just to name a few. It wasn’t really an uncommon or stigmatized practice to smoke cannabis “cigarettes” or use tinctures if one was experiencing any of these issues, and it was certainly legal.
“Those who are suffering from consumption, bronchitis, and asthma will be quickly and permanently relieved by using one bottle of Dr. H. James’s compound extract of Cannabis indica,” reads an ad from 1861. And the Parisian company Grimault & Co. for years advertised their cannabis cigarettes as remedies for neuralgia, insomnia, and “nervous coughs” (whatever that means).
So the notion that Queen Victoria may have — at least once — consumed cannabis in the nearly 60 years between O’Shaugnessy’s 1843 article and her 1901 death is far from radical; you might even call it probable.
In the years approaching her death, the Queen was suffering from a variety of ailments for which one of her many physicians may very reasonably have prescribed C. indica. She was in a wheelchair due to her rheumatism, developed insomnia, and experienced late-life depression — conditions that were all mentioned in the works either of Dr. O’Shaugnessy or Dr. Reynolds.
Can we say for sure, then, that Queen Victoria used cannabis? No. We can’t. But we can know it’s definitely plausible, very possible, and maybe probable. If this unknown leaves you — like the Queen herself — thinking, “I am not amused,” then feel free to imagine Her Royal Highness in a smoke circle with a bunch of baronets, whether that ever actually happened or not.
That’s what I’ll be doing.