“Guava” grown by Fiberflite. (21.24% THC, 0.06% CBD) — This is a hybrid strain sold at AlaskaBUDS in Anchorage. The aroma is peppery and creamy with subtle notes of clove and oregano. There's also a slight orange zest essence – very nostalgic and cozy. It’s also mentionable that these buds are trimmed nice and tightly and seem to have a nice cure on them, as the stem snapped when I pushed the bud into my bowl. The smoke has a mild herbaceous flavor that includes a soft cedar aftertaste. This strain is a sativa-leaning hybrid bred by Garden of Green, it's a phenotype of Gelato, and as such belongs to the cookies family tree. Online forums suggested this is a go-getter type of a strain, perfect for Saturday morning chores and shopping, but my sample buddy and I found this strain to bring a head buzz with a nice zing in the frontal lobe. We both fell silent and went to reading our phones — our minds were moving but our bodies were stuck to the couch. Great service and atmosphere at AlaskaBUDS! I’m interested in checking out more strains grown by Fiberflite.
“Larry OG x Purple Kush” grown by Greatland Ganja and purchased at Denali Grass Company in Healy. (21.82%, THC 0% CBD) — The bud tender at the Denali Grass Company recommended this flower to me. I wasn’t sure on the name, nothing about it really drew me in but I went with her recommendation. My favorite thing about this strain is the grape candy aftertaste that you get after smoking; it’s tangy and sweet-grape essence made me want to keep smoking, and smoking some more. Larry OG is from Ocean Grown Seeds and is a cross between OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG. I happen to love both of these varieties for their varying aroma profiles and the broad range of effects. (I’m getting a lot more excited about this cross at this point.) Larry OG is an indica and is also known as Lemon Larry or Sour Larry. The Purple Kush side of this cross is 100% indica and contains legendary genetics such as Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. This is a delightful strain with a closet full of effects. Expect sweet, fruity, earthy flavor and aroma, and prepare to melt into peaceful relaxation. 10 / 10 - would smoke again! Great Recommendation, Denali Grass Company. Really nice flower and choice of genetics here, Greatland Ganja.
“Tropicana Cherry” Grown by Enlighten Gardens and purchased at Bad Gramm3r. (17.3% THC, 0.06% CBD) — This strain is a hybrid, 60% sativa. Of all of the flowers that I sampled this round Tropicana Cherry was my favorite. The buds are frosty and well trimmed with tons of kief and crystals visible on the leaves. There’s also a purple hue to the buds. James, the budtender at Bad Gramm3r, recommended this flower to me. He said that his wife really likes this strain because she can smoke it and it doesn’t give her anxiety. Because of this, she’s able to really enjoy more than just a few hits. I am a similar type of smoker so I knew I needed to try it this flower. Tropicana Cherry has a great flavor; it’s creamy and sweet and kushy. The genetics of this strain are Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies. I found the effects to be grounding, creative, happy, and balancing. Great work, Enlighten. And thanks for a great recommendation, Bad Gramm3r.
“Banana Mango” Grown by Worner Brothers Horticulture and purchased at the Green Raven. (THC 18.10%, CBD 0.10%, terpenes 3.28%) — These buds have loads of orange hairs! This strain is possibly one of the most orange buds I’ve ever seen! And, we are talking about a bright orange here, not the typical earthy orange most flowers have. The aroma is strong and nose tingling with fruity, tropical essences - smells so good! The taste was delicate. It had a somewhat peppery flavor but that nose tingling fruitiness was present in the smoke as well — very sweet on the tongue. This flower is a hybrid bred by Humboldt Seed Company. Its parents are Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin. Banana Mango is sugary-sweet tropical treat and a sure fire satisfier for most any smoker. Expect the effects to be smiley, satisfied, giggly, and content. Nice work, Worner Brothers Horticulture! And thanks for the special service from a cute pooch behind the counter at Green Raven. Bonus points, for sure!