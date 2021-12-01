“Purple Punch” grown by the Alaska Cannabis Exchange and purchased at the Alaska Cannabis Exchange. (27.45% THC, 0% CBD) This weed was well trimmed and noticeable extra care was taken around the top crowns. The aroma was mild and creamy with inviting kush and grape undertones. Very nice presentation with packaging and tagging, as well as the lightproof and childproof jar the product came in. The jar is packed into a small box and the label is affixed to the box with a fold, making a professional looking flap with all the needed information. The effects of Purple Punch were relaxing, clarifying and peaceful. This strain is 100% indica in that it's a cross of two indica-dominant classics, Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Some consumers describe Purple Punch’s essence as blueberry muffins or grape Kool-Aid, but this phenotype has a delicate creamy essence that compliments the soft smoke very well. This flower was smooth as butter and also gave me pleasant waves of relaxation in my limbs. The retail store is gorgeous, clean, inviting and everything had a polished, put-together look. Very nice job, ACE team, and wonderful service from the budtenders.
“Sunset Cake” grown by Scorpion Grass and purchased at Scorpion Grass. (24.99% THC) I bought this strain off the recommendation of the budtender when I visited their store last month. The buds were dense, nicely trimmed, well-cured and a frosty sage green color with specs of orange hairs. The aroma — gassy, fruity and sour — was appealing and the smoke was soft and easy with mostly diesel flavor. I love diesel strains! Sunset Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid of Wedding Cake and London Poundcake #75. Reviewers noted that this strain should have a citrusy or fruity taste, but for me this pheno’s fruitiness presented secondary to the dominant diesel flavor. This one might be my favorite this round! Love.
“Florida Pie” grown by Guest Services and purchased at GoodSinse in Fairbanks. (16.14% THC, 0.10% CBD, total terpenes 1.84% with the most potent terpene being limonene) I bought some when I was in The Valley but smoked it and lost the package with all the needed info, so I was really happy to find this strain on the menu at GoodSinse when I visited to check out their PFD sales. Florida Pie is a cross of Pie Hoe and Triangle Kush x Triangle Larry BX. This flower was dark green with a strong, sweet, lemon aroma. The smoke was smooth and inviting and full of sugary lemon flavor. I found the effects to be motivating and uplifting along with a smiley effect in the face. Good one, Guest Services!
“Venom OG” Grown by Cannabaska and purchased at Cannabaska. (15.19%, THC 0% CBD) This indica strain was also recommended to me by the budtender on duty. This bud was a fat round little gumball which was dense and aromatic. The most noticeable aroma was vibrant lemon-lime, but there were also subtle hints of herb and clove. The smoke had a peppery bite to it, but also an inviting apple/cinnamon toast flavor. The budtender told me that what he loved about this strain was the borderline psychedelic effect. Luckily, I didn’t experience that phenomenon, but I did enjoy a mild head change and some pizza. Venom OG gave me the munchies and some spacey cerebral effects, which were stronger than you’d expect with this THC percentage. What I loved most about this strain was the bag appeal, nice round structure and loads of density. This strain's parenting plants are Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1 — very unique and cool to try. Thanks for the recommendation and great service, Cannabaska.
Have a happy and safe holiday season, fam! Please direct any correspondence to our editor at editor@alaskacannabist.com.