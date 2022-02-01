Hello Alaska and thank you for reading the Bud Hub. This round I was able to get some very nice flower from a few retailers I don't have many opportunities to visit. I’m excited to share, so let’s get into it.
“Sour Peach Cobbler” grown by Mr. Happy Farms and purchased at Green Degree’s Machen Rd. store in Wasilla. (17.26% THC) With a delicate sweet and floral aroma, these buds are hairy and sativa-like in structure with lots of crowns and frost around the top calyxes. I found the smoke to be very floral with bright fruity notes and gentle numbing sensations on the tongue and lips. Sour Peach Cobbler is a 50/50 hybrid strain bred from Ice Queen and Huckleberry Diesel. Online forums indicate this strain has loads of beneficial effects and is a good choice for either day or nighttime use. I’m interested in checking out Mr. Happy Farms again soon and I also enjoyed my visit to Green Degree — I was able to leave with some fine herb and a bonus t-shirt. Winning!
“Platinum Kush Breath” purchased at Cannabliss in Anchorage and grown by 50 Shades of Green. (19.26% THC) Platinum Kush Breath is said to be a special cut of the famous Girl Scout Cookie strain. This flower is a heavy indica. I found the flavor to be garlic/diesel with some pungent cheesy notes with piney notes in the aroma as well. I really enjoyed this sample and found it did the trick.with just a puff or two off my eco pipe. The effects for me were relaxing, smiley, and munchie-inducing. I purchased this strain on the recommendation of the budtender at Cannabliss. I was happy to have tried out their store, nice vibe and great service! Special thanks to 50 Shades of Green for growing this special flower. I loved it.
“Apple Fritter” grown by Enlighten Alaska and purchased at Enlighten. (19.46% THC, 1.95% Terpenes) Upon getting in line for some flower I asked the budtender what strains they love to smoke and what they recommend. Immediately I was taken to a special section of the deli and told, “Anything we grow is the best in the store.” I was tickled to see this strain — looking mighty beautiful, btw — in Enlighten’s deli. I have seen some hype recently on Alaska Canna Review and in a few home grow groups online, and she’s one hot ticket. First, this bud was gorgeous; light lilac purple buds with loads of kief and frost. Next the aroma — herbaceous pine with sweet, cheesy notes. I also enjoyed the soft and easy way this bud smoked. The sweet smoke brought relaxation to my limbs. This strain is considered a hybrid although her parents have been kept a mystery - interesting. Bred by Lumpy’s Flowers. I loved this strain. I may be interested in growing this one for myself. Thanks for a great experience, Enlighten Alaska.
“Papaya Cake” grown by Scorpion Grass and purchased at Green Jar. (24.26% THC) This hairy, yellow/green nug turned out to be a tasty treat. I bought this flower based off of the recommendation of the budtender at Green Jar. The smell is somewhat chemical, with floral and funky notes in there too, but the flavor is sweet and fruity. This strain is an indica with Wedding Cake, Papaya, and White OG in her lineage. The strain had a pleasant calming effect for me, but wasn't too heavy either. This flower seriously dumped a “fairy dust” amount of kief out of it when I broke it up to smoke it. Pretty impressive. Beautiful work as always, Scorpion Grass Cultivation.
That’s all for this round, friends. Take care of each other and be well! -Marcey Luther
Please direct any correspondence to editor@Alaskacannabist.com