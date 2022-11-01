“Grape Cream Cake” Grown by AK Freedom Farms and purchased at Country Cannabis in Palmer. (16.39% THC, 0.10% CBD) Grape Cream Cake is an indica dominant hybrid created by crossing Grape Stomper X Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake. This strain has a soft, musky aroma with sweet, herbal smoke. Online forums say that this strain is known for its sedative properties and is also known for the enjoyable flavors and effects. Personally, this flower was rather normalizing and refreshing to me, not at all sedative; that could be because of the lower THC number we see here. I did enjoy passing around more than one bowl of this one, it was social and tasty. Presentation was also nice, the buds were well trimmed, tight, frosty and my favorite shade of light sage green. It’s always a pleasure shopping at Country Cannabis, they have friendly staff and a fun assortment of merch. Great experience both with the flower and the retail here.
“Jungle Cake” Grown by AlaskaSense (owned by Cannabaska) and purchased at True Dank. (24.14% THC, 0.00% CBD) Not much is said about this strain online, but I did find that she’s a cross bred by Seed Junky Genetics, White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake. Once I read that, I could detect that familiar earthly, sweet essence that is also found in Wedding Cake. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid, with dark orange hairs, and notes of forest green and purple in the buds. Also noted is a nice layer of crystals coating the flower. I also read that this strain has been known to test as high as 33% THC - that’s pretty incredible. Jungle Cake’s smoke is smooth and easy, full of flavor with a dulling head high that gets you behind the eyes and in the forehead, my body was also tingly and warm. Nice one! Also mentionable is the great service I received at True Dank from Gavin, and the awesome deal I got on a new glass pipe - a cute little strawberry for only $10!
“Golden Wife” Grown by Tanana Herb Company and purchased at Tanana Herb Company. (24.37% THC, 0.10% CBD, 2.05% Terpenes) I heard about Tanana’s PFD specials and went in for something yummy; rarely do I smoke anything of their brand that I don’t love. The store had their 6-packs of joints on sale for $20 during the direct deposit week, and I definitely took advantage with some old favorites and this new one! One of the budtenders, Tyler, told me that this was once off his favorites and his co-worker eagerly agreed, saying it's her favorite. This preroll had a fruity essence with delicious, soft smoke that was inviting and alluring. Golden Wife is a cross of Golden Pineapple and Trophy Wife, making her a hybrid. I would also like to mention how beautiful this shop is and how much I love their apparel - such a great brand, its nice to see them succeeding on the retail end.
“Lemonade Popsicle” Manufactured by GoodSinse and purchased at GoodSinse on College Road in Fairbanks. (10.34mg THC, 0.07mg CBD per popsicle) I had the pleasure of being served by one of my favorite budtenders, Owen. I went in looking for something new and fun for a good deal and was pointed at their “GoodSinse Kitchens” line. GoodSinse has started putting out some really nice edibles, and the popsicle was a great find and such a fun idea! Besides the innovation and originality here, it was a great price. I got two popsicles for $8! Owen told me that the kitchen is working on some new flavors which is also exciting. I found the effects to be perfect for a lightweight edible consumer like me, and my boyfriend had the other popsicle and he could have handled more - but that’s the limit for us here in Alaska at the moment. Loved this product! So fun!
