“Grape Cream Cake” Grown by AK Freedom Farms and purchased at Country Cannabis in Palmer. (16.39% THC, 0.10% CBD) Grape Cream Cake is an indica dominant hybrid created by crossing Grape Stomper X Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake. This strain has a soft, musky aroma with sweet, herbal smoke. Online forums say that this strain is known for its sedative properties and is also known for the enjoyable flavors and effects. Personally, this flower was rather normalizing and refreshing to me, not at all sedative; that could be because of the lower THC number we see here. I did enjoy passing around more than one bowl of this one, it was social and tasty. Presentation was also nice, the buds were well trimmed, tight, frosty and my favorite shade of light sage green. It’s always a pleasure shopping at Country Cannabis, they have friendly staff and a fun assortment of merch. Great experience both with the flower and the retail here.

Freedom Farms logo

“Jungle Cake” Grown by AlaskaSense (owned by Cannabaska) and purchased at True Dank. (24.14% THC, 0.00% CBD) Not much is said about this strain online, but I did find that she’s a cross bred by Seed Junky Genetics, White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake. Once I read that, I could detect that familiar earthly, sweet essence that is also found in Wedding Cake. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid, with dark orange hairs, and notes of forest green and purple in the buds. Also noted is a nice layer of crystals coating the flower. I also read that this strain has been known to test as high as 33% THC - that’s pretty incredible. Jungle Cake’s smoke is smooth and easy, full of flavor with a dulling head high that gets you behind the eyes and in the forehead, my body was also tingly and warm. Nice one! Also mentionable is the great service I received at True Dank from Gavin, and the awesome deal I got on a new glass pipe - a cute little strawberry for only $10!

Cannabaska logo
Tanana Herb Company
GoodSinse