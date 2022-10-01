“Shnozberry” Grown by Sweet Matanuksa Green and purchased at Country Cannabis in Palmer. (23. 52% THC, 0% CBD, and no terpenes indicated) These joints rocked me! The first one I tried literally sent me outside on a walk. I thought maybe it was just my environment so I foolishly tried again, the next one had me chugging a water bottle and contemplating my entire existence. This strain is listed as an Indica but for me it was extremely heady and cerebral. There are definitely smokers that are looking for a psychoactive experience like this and I’m sure that this type of high is appealing for others so I won’t write it off my list. Allbud.com indicates that this strain is 90% Indica and 10% sativa and that Shnozberry is a very heavy hitter. Perhaps the higher THC number is what gave me this incredible rush? Schnozzberry is a combination of Purple Urkel and Snowdawg BX. I love the atmosphere at Country Cannabis, the cute aesthetic, and the great budtenders. This was another wonderful experience for me!
“Canna-Bucha Apple Chai Cannabis Infused Kombucha” Manufactured by Higher Altitude and purchased at Nature’s ReLeaf. (100 mg per bottle - each bottle contains 10 servings) I passed this bottle around one night at Family Dinner Night and let me share all the comments this product got. “Tastes like ginger ale and kombucha had a baby," “taste a faint cinnamon," “tastes a bit like apple cider,” “I can’t even taste the weed!!!” “super cinnamon flavor, no weed flavor present” and “delicious and refreshing!” It's safe to say this drink was a 10/10 for us. I honestly love it and I think it’s my favorite product made by Higher Altitude!
“Bunny Bootz” grown by Bristol Bay Bud Company and purchased at the Denali Grass Company in Healy. (16.71% THC, 0% CBD, no terpenes indicated) This bud has a creamy, sweet, herbal essence that reminds me very mildly of dill. The smoke was easy and enjoyable with kushy notes. The high had me attacking some projects around my house. I tidied up my basement and did some laundry and it kept me uplifted and light on my feet the entire time. I really liked this strain! I couldn’t find any information about Bunny Bootz online which tells me that it’s probably bred in-house by Bristol Bay Bud Company. When I did a Google search for it, it did bring up Mickey Kush which is a strain bred by Natural Homegrown Natural Wonders. I can’t say for sure that that’s where the strain comes from, but if so that’s really interesting, Mickey Kush is a great strain and would make a great cross. In either case, this was some great bud.
“Power Plant” grown by Mikey’s Place and purchased at Nature’s ReLeaf in Fairbanks. (23.95% THC, 0.17% CBD, and 2.76% terpenes) This is a pungent strain with notes of funky cheese but also notes of sweet inviting fruit like grape or raspberry. The smoke is very unique and I’d be interested in discovering exactly which terpenes are so prominent. The staff at Nature’s ReLeaf told me that they have been selling Mikey‘s Place’s Power Plant almost since they opened and it’s so well loved and enjoyed that customers get upset when they run out of it. Power Plant is a sativa-dominant cross which mostly contains African sativa genetics. Online forums indicate that this strain is a clearheaded, energetic high that’s great for daytime use. I really enjoy this strain, and I remember it from the black market days — it was always enjoyed, loved and gone too soon! Awesome bud, Mikey’s Place - I’m so glad I found this one!
