“Shnozberry” Grown by Sweet Matanuksa Green and purchased at Country Cannabis in Palmer. (23. 52% THC, 0% CBD, and no terpenes indicated) These joints rocked me! The first one I tried literally sent me outside on a walk. I thought maybe it was just my environment so I foolishly tried again, the next one had me chugging a water bottle and contemplating my entire existence. This strain is listed as an Indica but for me it was extremely heady and cerebral. There are definitely smokers that are looking for a psychoactive experience like this and I’m sure that this type of high is appealing for others so I won’t write it off my list. Allbud.com indicates that this strain is 90% Indica and 10% sativa and that Shnozberry is a very heavy hitter. Perhaps the higher THC number is what gave me this incredible rush? Schnozzberry is a combination of Purple Urkel and Snowdawg BX. I love the atmosphere at Country Cannabis, the cute aesthetic, and the great budtenders. This was another wonderful experience for me!

“Canna-Bucha Apple Chai Cannabis Infused Kombucha” Manufactured by Higher Altitude and purchased at Nature’s ReLeaf. (100 mg per bottle - each bottle contains 10 servings) I passed this bottle around one night at Family Dinner Night and let me share all the comments this product got. “Tastes like ginger ale and kombucha had a baby," “taste a faint cinnamon," “tastes a bit like apple cider,” “I can’t even taste the weed!!!” “super cinnamon flavor, no weed flavor present” and “delicious and refreshing!” It's safe to say this drink was a 10/10 for us. I honestly love it and I think it’s my favorite product made by Higher Altitude!