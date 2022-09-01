“Boingos Cannabis Gummies” Manufactured by Momo’s Bakery and purchased at Pakalolo Supply Company in Fairbanks. This package contains ten 10 mg gummies which made the total THC content 100 mg. I chose watermelon gummies which were indica dominant out of the large selection stocked at Pakalolo. I brought this pack camping with me over the weekend and was able to share these gummies with a few friends and family members. Everyone loved the chewy, soft texture and the fruity, tart flavor. The effects were soothing and relaxing which could be increased by eating another candy if desired. (I was happy with one gummy, but my fiancé and friend both asked for another.) Also mentionable, the packaging was bright and colorful and the gummies themselves were set in a fun cannabis leaf shape. The budtenders at Pakalolo, Nick and Dan, offered awesome, friendly service and I was told by Nick that he loves the Boingos so much that he always munches on the non-infused samples that Momo’s gifts to their shop. Great product, Momo’s Bakery!

“Grape Kush” grown by Great Northern Cultivation and purchased at Nature’s ReLeaf in Fairbanks. (20.43% THC, 0.25% CBD, and 2.80% terpenes) This flower is considered a hybrid. Grape Kush is tasty and has a sweet, cheesy, flavor and an inviting soft, musky aroma. The buds were well trimmed and round and light sage in color. 100% appealing. The effects are somewhat giddy and chatty with an energetic tingle in the body. Grape Kush was bred by DJ Short and is known for its fire flavor and long lasting mixed effects. I loved this one! I salute you, GNC!