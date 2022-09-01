“Boingos Cannabis Gummies” Manufactured by Momo’s Bakery and purchased at Pakalolo Supply Company in Fairbanks. This package contains ten 10 mg gummies which made the total THC content 100 mg. I chose watermelon gummies which were indica dominant out of the large selection stocked at Pakalolo. I brought this pack camping with me over the weekend and was able to share these gummies with a few friends and family members. Everyone loved the chewy, soft texture and the fruity, tart flavor. The effects were soothing and relaxing which could be increased by eating another candy if desired. (I was happy with one gummy, but my fiancé and friend both asked for another.) Also mentionable, the packaging was bright and colorful and the gummies themselves were set in a fun cannabis leaf shape. The budtenders at Pakalolo, Nick and Dan, offered awesome, friendly service and I was told by Nick that he loves the Boingos so much that he always munches on the non-infused samples that Momo’s gifts to their shop. Great product, Momo’s Bakery!
“Grape Kush” grown by Great Northern Cultivation and purchased at Nature’s ReLeaf in Fairbanks. (20.43% THC, 0.25% CBD, and 2.80% terpenes) This flower is considered a hybrid. Grape Kush is tasty and has a sweet, cheesy, flavor and an inviting soft, musky aroma. The buds were well trimmed and round and light sage in color. 100% appealing. The effects are somewhat giddy and chatty with an energetic tingle in the body. Grape Kush was bred by DJ Short and is known for its fire flavor and long lasting mixed effects. I loved this one! I salute you, GNC!
“Blueberry Shortcake” grown by Scorpion Grass and purchased at Scorpion Grass (21.91% THC, 0% CBD, and no terpenes indicated) Blueberry Shortcake has an inviting aroma with delicate floral hints and a subtle chemical undertone, but most of all it just smells like awesome weed that calls you close to smoke. Visually, this weed had abundant orange hairs and was dense and well trimmed with a nice, fuzzy layer of kief and resin. The smoke was easy and not too hot. I would also say that the flavor was delicate with the same floral and chemical notes coming through. Blueberry Shortcake was bred by Bula Farms and is a combination of Blueberry, Cherry Pie, and Sour Grape, making this flower a hybrid. The effects for me were a clarifying head change and a refreshing/tingling body high. I love the atmosphere and aesthetic of Scorpion Grass and have always been treated really well when I visit. It’s one of my favorite stops in Wasilla. Nice job on this one, Scorpion Grass!!
“Guicy G Infused Pre-roll” grown by Guest Services and manufactured by GoodSinse. (32.04% THC, 0.11% CBD, 0.57% terpenes, the most abundant terpene being Caryophyllene) I really appreciate that GoodSinse takes the extra step of mentioning the most abundant terps on their labeling. This preroll is 1 gram total weight between the kief, the concentrate, and the pre-roll. Off the bat I knew that this pre-roll had a lots of oil; so much so that it had soaked through the keify coating and stuck to the inside of the package, which is not a bad thing considering that that’s the most potent part of this pre-roll. Lots of ooey gooey-ness! I seriously was able to relight this bad boy five times. The smoke was dense and milky white with lots of oily, hashy flavor. I visited GoodSinse’s College Road location and as always received great service. Let’s also give GS a shout out for their HUGE selection and great prices!
That’s all for this round fellow smokers! Take care of each other out there, and stay blazed! Please direct any feedback, suggestions, or other correspondence to our wonderful editor, Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.