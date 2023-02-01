Hello Alaska and thank you for reading the Bud Hub, this edition I sampled some CBN edibles and found some nice nugs to tell you about! Lets get right into it!

“Sleepy Gummy” Manufactured by Earthy. Purchased at Green Degree’s Machen location. (Contains 45 mg Cannabinoids from Full Spectrum CBD Distillate and CBN Isolate) I noticed this product on the shelves over at the Machen Green Degree store and was intrigued as I was looking for a natural way to fight some recent bouts of insomnia I have been struggling through. I paid $40 for the jar which contained 10 pieces of candy. The gummies are extremely appealing visually. They are large and coated in sugar. They are soft and flavorful with only a slight medicinal/cannabis flavor. I believe these gummies were fruit punch flavored. I am a little confused about how a product can claim to be “full spectrum” but also a distillate at the same time. In theory, distillate is refined over and over again until only the intended elements remain. And I’m also confused by the wording in regards to the amount of CBN in each gummy, since both active ingredients were combined in the 45 mgs indicated on the label. I can’t say that I would claim that this product is a viable sleep aid, but I did experience the same calming / balancing effect that I have enjoyed previously from CBD products. The packing and branding was really cute with this product, and the service and selection at Green Degree is always on point.