“Lithium OG” Grown by Elevated Heights and purchased at True Dank. (22.15% THC, 0% CBD, no terpenes indicated) This strain was recommended to me by my budtender, Taylor. I was searching for something new that I hadn’t tried before; he said, “Seriously, you should try the Lithium OG.” This strain has an extremely inviting aroma and flavor, soft notes of mint and citrus mellow with background essences of vanilla and kush. This strain is a indica dominate hybrid, 80% indica and 20% sativa. This strain was named after the Nirvana song, Lithium and was bred for medical use by Nirvana seeds. The effects are uplifting and euphoric and the medical applications in other states are for cases of anxiety and depression. This is some great bud, awesome work Elevated Heights!

“Dark Plasma” Grown by Green Corner Cultivation and purchased at Nature's ReLeaf. (19.47% THC, 0% CBD, 3.26% terpenes) I was super stoked to learn that Nature’s ReLeaf is now growing their own cannabis and even more excited to take some home to try it! I chose Dark Plasma because of the high terpene content. Dark Plasma was bred by Vader of Ocean Grown Seeds and is an indica dominate hybrid. (60% indica) Dark plasma combines Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies and Obi Wan OG Kush, its flavor is sweet with a fuel/pine finish and a nice skunky twist in the smoke. I found the high to be rejuvenating, smiley, and euphoric. The buds had a nice bag appeal, they were round, well trimmed and covered with crystals and kief. I really love FCGSC and am so happy to have found this cross on the shelves at Nature’s Releaf.