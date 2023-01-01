“Lithium OG” Grown by Elevated Heights and purchased at True Dank. (22.15% THC, 0% CBD, no terpenes indicated) This strain was recommended to me by my budtender, Taylor. I was searching for something new that I hadn’t tried before; he said, “Seriously, you should try the Lithium OG.” This strain has an extremely inviting aroma and flavor, soft notes of mint and citrus mellow with background essences of vanilla and kush. This strain is a indica dominate hybrid, 80% indica and 20% sativa. This strain was named after the Nirvana song, Lithium and was bred for medical use by Nirvana seeds. The effects are uplifting and euphoric and the medical applications in other states are for cases of anxiety and depression. This is some great bud, awesome work Elevated Heights!
“Dark Plasma” Grown by Green Corner Cultivation and purchased at Nature's ReLeaf. (19.47% THC, 0% CBD, 3.26% terpenes) I was super stoked to learn that Nature’s ReLeaf is now growing their own cannabis and even more excited to take some home to try it! I chose Dark Plasma because of the high terpene content. Dark Plasma was bred by Vader of Ocean Grown Seeds and is an indica dominate hybrid. (60% indica) Dark plasma combines Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies and Obi Wan OG Kush, its flavor is sweet with a fuel/pine finish and a nice skunky twist in the smoke. I found the high to be rejuvenating, smiley, and euphoric. The buds had a nice bag appeal, they were round, well trimmed and covered with crystals and kief. I really love FCGSC and am so happy to have found this cross on the shelves at Nature’s Releaf.
“Dawgy Treats” Cultivated by Green Go and purchased at Grass Station 49 in Fairbanks. (33.15% THC, 0.11% CBD, no terpenes indicated) This is another GSC cross surprisingly! Its parent plants are Chem4 and Forum Cut GSC. This strain has notes of sweet cookie along with floral essences and the smoke is piney with soft gassy notes as well. Considering this sky high THC number I decided to go slow, testing just a hit or two here and there. As per usual with GSC crosses, the strain brought cerebral and smiley effects. It was refreshing while at the same time somewhat mind numbing. Bag appeal was a 10 for me, perfectly manicured tight nugs with abundant orange hairs and ample trichs. I also want to give a shout out to another amazing budtender who served me, Hazel. What a kind and knowledgeable gal! Nice bud, Green Go!
“Pedro’s Cure” Cultivated by GOOD Cannabis and purchased at GOOD Cannabis. (8.52% THC, 8.41% CBD, 0.78% Terpenes) My budtender Wavy at GOOD walked me through their new ordering/menu style at the store. They’re using tablets to display their products right off of Weedmaps, rather than the chalkboard and paper menus they have used in the past. It was nice because you could see the strain attributes and a photo of the product while deciding what you want to try. This nug was expertly manicured and didn't resemble your usual CBD weed at all; tight and dense, rather than the hairy monster I was expecting. The essence was like hot cocoa with berries, very unique and appealing. I found the effects to be balancing and soothing - just what I needed. I also found there to be a numbing and peaceful body high, very nice! I have to say, this is one of my favorite CBD dominate flowers. Awesome job GOOD!
That’s all for this round. Have a great new year and stay blazed!! Please direct any questions, suggestions, or feedback to our editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@alaskacannabist.com.