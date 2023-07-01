One of my absolute favorite products in the early days of the recreational marijuana market in Alaska was Rosie Creek Farm’s Rosebud Session Weed that came in three packs of prerolls and four-gram tins of flower. The outdoor-grown weed was less potent even by those early days’ standards, but it also came with the benefit of a price well below its indoor-grown competitors.

That lower price went a good way to why those little tins still carry a bit of sentimental nostalgia for me—I think I still have a couple floating around in a drawer somewhere—but as the cannabis market has matured and THC percentages are pushing well past 30% for some top products and command a premium price tag, I’ve found myself gravitating toward products that make your dollar stretch further and have been pleasantly surprised by the experience less-potent flower has to offer.