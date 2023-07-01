Walk into enough cannabis retail stores in Alaska and you’ll notice that a common denominator for many is to offer a relaxed, comfortable, high-end shopping environment that belies the classic stoner stereotypes.

Gone are the cluttered and dark atmospheres found in head shops in long ago days, with psychedelic posters, fake Persian carpets, poor lighting, and poorly organized and often cheap items for sale. Also fading into the past is the nondescript storefront approach taken by medical dispensaries that operated prior to recreational legalization, where customers had to go through a security check in an outer room, showing their ID and papers before being permitted to enter the dispensary itself.