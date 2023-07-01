Though he’s best known for his classic 1978 stoner comedy movie “Up In Smoke,” Tommy Chong is a talented and versatile dynamo with an impressive array of accomplishments under his belt. A writer, musician, actor, comedian, director, wood carver and longtime cannabis rights activist, Chong enjoys a rare multi-generational and demographic-defying popularity that has earned him a unique place in the pantheon of celebrity.

Now 82 years old, this beloved elder statesman of weed has lent his name and effortlessly cool persona to Tommy Chong’s Cannabis, a brand of fine cannabis products and merchandise. Since cannabis is still illegal on the federal level and cannot be transported across state lines, Chong’s licensing company, Chongson Inc., licenses select partners to contract with cultivators and manufacturers in cannabis-legal states to provide top-quality products, which are then sold under his brand only in the state in which they are grown or produced. Chongson Inc.’s quality control team and Chong, as a lifelong connoisseur and cannabis expert, approve each product.

 