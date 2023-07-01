The first time Brenda Scovone went shopping for marijuana, she went with friends and made a “girls’ night out” of it, visiting multiple stores and buying samples to try at home.
Scovone said she was more excited than nervous about buying marijuana out in the open, like you would buy a gallon of milk or a pack of cigarettes.
“It’s legal. In my lifetime, they did it,” she said, still marveling at the 2014 vote that paved the way for the legal cannabis industry in Alaska.
Scovone said she smokes marijuana to manage pain. She frequents different stores, looking for the best bargain. This is her advice for first-time cannabis shoppers: “Don’t get lost in all of the pretty, shiny things. You are there for the weed,” she said.
Shopping for marijuana on the legal market for the first time can be a little overwhelming.
Many stores have a large selection of products, and buying something that could have resulted in criminal charges just a few short years ago can feel a bit surreal. For decades, marijuana was pushed to the shadows and transactions handled furtively to avoid detection by law enforcement. Now it’s displayed in glass cases in bags and vials and jars. You can’t sample it, but you can smell it.
Professionals known as budtenders offer advice and assistance. Some stores have dozens of strains—Hippy Crippler, Afghan Cush and Sour Diesel to name just a few. And then there are cookies, brownies and candy, known as edibles, infused with cannabis butter or cannabis oil.
Where do you start?
The place to start is to think about what you plan to do while using marijuana, said Lexii Greife, store manager at Grass Station 49.
“It’s like a nice wine pairing,” said Greife, who was named one of the top three budtenders in the Cannabis Classic Alaska, which was held in Anchorage in May. “We try to make it as simple as we can.”
Just about every day someone comes into the store who is purchasing marijuana legally for the first time, she said.
“We are really working on getting rid of that stigma where weed is bad and weed is scary,” Greife said.
On a weekday morning near the end of May, a steady stream of customers flowed into the store. All kinds of people were buying marijuana. There were women with expensive-looking haircuts, guys wearing T-shirts and knit caps, gray-haired people, ladies in sundresses and a scruffy man on a bike. Both the young and the old frequent the store.
Grass Station 49, bordering Airport Way just off Cushman Street, is set up with two rooms: one with pre-packaged marijuana and a second room where pot can be purchased “deli-style,” which means it is weighed—a popular option for people with only $5 or $10 to spend, Greife said. The most marijuana a person can legally buy at one time is 1 ounce, or enough to fill up a sandwich bag. The cost of an ounce can range from $250 to $400.
The store is wired with security cameras inside and outside, and a flat screen television hangs in the retail area showing the security camera footage in real time.
Greife said the video is only shared with the Alaska Marijuana Control Office or with law enforcement when a warrant requires it. Once a cab company asked for footage to prove that a driver was purchasing marijuana on company time. The request was denied, Greife said.
“All of our customers, they have their right to privacy,” she said.
Another TV screen shows the store’s “menu,” or what marijuana it sells, along with the prices. The marijuana is openly displayed on wall hangers and in glass cases.
The vibe the store is going for is a careful blend of professional yet laid back, according to the manager. Music is usually playing and budtenders wear street clothes.
“We want to be professional enough so that people know this is a business,” Greife said. “But we want you to feel relaxed and at ease.”
Different cannabis strains produce different outcomes
A question a customer will likely hear from their budtender is this: What kind of high are you looking for? Do you want to be busy or do you want to chill out?
There are two basic types of marijuana: sativa and indica. Most pot fits into one of the two categories, and the effects are different. Sativa usually provides some “extra pep in your step,” as one budtender put it. Indica is for mellowing out.
People also use pot to deal with medical issues and pain. CBD, one of many compounds found in the cannabis plant, has been found to help some ailing people. Unlike THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that gets people high, CBD is not psychoactive.
According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, marijuana may help reduce symptoms for glaucoma, nausea, AIDS-associated anorexia or wasting syndrome, chronic pain, inflammation, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy.
Products with CBD are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment or cure of any disease, according to the FDA website.
Greife said budtenders cannot give medical advice, but they can speak from experience.
A common mistake marijuana buyers make is to look for product with high levels of THC. Greife said the kind of high you are looking for is more important than potency.
Siretha Criss agreed. She is production manager at GoodSinse, a marijuana store on Davis Road, but spent six months as a budtender.
“How do you want to feel? That is usually what we ask,” Criss said.
Say you are recovering from a stressful week at work and you want to relax. Greife recommends OG Cush or Grand Daddy Purp. Planning to spend the day on the golf course? Hippy Crippler. Trying to keep from losing your mind while the in-laws are in town? Bubble Gum or Rolex OG might help.
Customers are not expected to know what kind of marijuana to buy, Greife said. “It’s our job to know the difference between Jack Attack and Harlequin,” she said.
The job of marijuana shoppers is to make sure they are carrying valid identification. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from entering a marijuana store. And customers should carry cash, though some stores have ATMs
Fairbanks has a wide selection of weed stores
Weedmaps.com is a good resource for people shopping for marijuana. The website lists 10 stores in Fairbanks, including One Hit Wonder in Ester and Chena Cannabis, located just outside the city of North Pole. There is also a store in the Goldstream Valley known as Rebel Roots. Weedmaps additionally features special offers and reviews of various stores.
Good Cannabis is located in a strip mall off the Old Steese Highway. Where Grass Station 49 would be like Sears or J.C. Penney, Good Cannabis is like Nordstrom. It has the feel of an upscale coffee bar with imported Canada birch countertops and art on the walls that is for sale. The store menu is listed on a chalkboard in colored chalk.
The marijuana is kept out of sight except for some samples of popular strains kept in containers where customers can remove a lid and get a whiff. The clientele is more reticent. None agreed to be interviewed, citing sensitive jobs or relationships.
Lenin Lau is one of the budtenders. The company also grows its own marijuana and manufacturers edibles.
“I get a lot of people in here to buy edibles for their parents,” Lau said.
Some of the strains offered at the store include Durban Poison, 707 Headband and Flo. A gram costs $15 to $20.
Lau said the advice he gives to people new to legal cannabis is to “take it slow.”