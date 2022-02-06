When I was talking with the folks over at Great Northern Cannabis about their latest store opening on Tudor Road in Anchorage, they brought up their latest new product: A line of THC-infused spa products. We’ve all seen the shelves of CBD-infused salves, balms and whatever else—with their various claims of pain relief, relaxation and whatever else—but the idea of putting THC on your skin and not in a joint is relatively new.
The crew at Great Northern Cannabis explained that the products were the company’s latest effort to branch THC out in different uses, applications and expand the audience. The topicals won’t get you high, but they have some pain- and inflammation-relieving qualities (deep clinical research into THC cannabis is, just like most cannabis research, limited).
It’s different and not getting high can be a bonus for many, they said, and would I like to take some home to try them out? Sure! And I was sent home with a bath bomb, a sugar scrub, a lotion bar and a dropper bottle of THC rose oil.
I’m not any expert on spa products, which is probably no better evidenced than my attempt to use the lotion bar—a soap-looking puck stamped with a marijuana leaf—like a bar of soap. Instead of a satisfying later, my hands were quickly coated with lotion. Surprise! The lotion bar is, in fact, made of lotion. When I told my partner about this, she laughed. I had plenty to learn.
So, after one of the busier workdays I’ve had recently I drew a bath and got serious about relaxing. I plopped in the bath bomb, which dissolved with a hiss, but because it’s not packed with dyes and glitter it didn’t produce the most Instagram-worthy of pictures, instead leaving the bathwater a light minty green. As I proceeded to scald my legs with too-hot water, I had a hard time judging whether there was a strong THC effect of the bath bomb. But considering that it had the lowest THC concentration of all the products at 109 milligrams of THC diluted across a bathtub full of hot water it would make sense that the effect was muted and hard to discern from taking my first bath in several years.
Once out of the tub, I gave the Revivify sugar and coffee scrub a shot on my feet, which could be politely described as a disaster on the best of days (hence why there’s no pictures of me to accompany this article). I’ve never used a sugar scrub before but with my experience with the lotion bar in mind, I at least thought to look it up first. The internet informed me to soften my skin in the shower or bath, dry off and then apply the scrub and work it around with a lightly wetted palm.
This one really did the trick. Not only does it smell excellent—a combination of coffee and sugar is always going to smell nice—but it made my feet look nearly presentable (I say nearly, because it’d take a miracle to do that). As far as the THC-element goes, it left my feet feeling light and nice for the evening.
The product that I liked the most and the one that I’ll be buying again is the potent Siren’s Secret rose oil. Packed with 500 milligrams of THC and 500 milligrams of CBD—the highest of any of the products and the most concentrated, too—you’ll get smacked with a heady combination of rose—a scent that really grew on me after a couple uses—with a note of cannabis. Applying it to my hands, wrists and forearms has had a noticeable effect on the aches and pains, which is great because they’ve felt achy to the point of distraction lately. It’s not knock-you-over-the-head numbing or anything like that, but a pleasant effect where the pain just subsides.
In the weeks since my spa night, I’ve continued to use the rose oil on a regular basis and I’ve found that it makes getting through long, typing-heavy days much more pleasant and manageable. It’s just nice not to be thinking about how my joints are sore while keeping a clear head to keep up with work. In the evenings, I’ve taken to running my lightly oiled hands over my temples and into my hair—which has grown long during the pandemic—for a bit of added relaxation. With continued use, I’ve also noticed that my hands and face feel smoother and softer.
I’ve also given that lotion bar another shot, working the bar in my hands to warm and soften it before rubbing it into my legs and arms. It’s particularly nice to address the aches accumulated from sitting at a computer chair all day.
While there’s certainly an element of this experience that can be chalked up to, well, taking care of my skin to a level that I’ve simply never done with any seriousness, the pain-relieving effects of the infused THC is undeniable, at least in my experience. Is it worth checking out? I think so. We can all stand to take better care of ourselves.