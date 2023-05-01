The fiddle that opens the song “Texas Hill Country” (we’ll get back to that title) is quickly joined by a slapping rockabilly bass and lightly rolling drums that transport the listener to to the landscape evoked in the title. For close to a minute the band bounces along, and then the nasally, long gone lonesome vocals kick in as the singer rattles off a few of his ills before reaching for the cure.

“I need some THC,” he declares, “a little Texas Hill Country.”