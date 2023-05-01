The fiddle that opens the song “Texas Hill Country” (we’ll get back to that title) is quickly joined by a slapping rockabilly bass and lightly rolling drums that transport the listener to to the landscape evoked in the title. For close to a minute the band bounces along, and then the nasally, long gone lonesome vocals kick in as the singer rattles off a few of his ills before reaching for the cure.
“I need some THC,” he declares, “a little Texas Hill Country.”
The singer is Sean Raiford, although here he’s performing as Sean Reefer, and the crack band backing him with hard driving fiddle and string bending steel guitar is billed as the Resin Valley Boys. Their sole release “Texas Hill Country” is a lost gem of explicitly cannabis-themed music that turns twenty this year.
Willie and Waylon and a few others notwithstanding, country music has never been as marijuana friendly as other genres. This has more to do with the innate conservatism of the mainstream country audience than with the artists themselves, many of whom are famous for barely even stopping at weed on their way to getting loaded. On record, however, it’s a different story. Johnny Price’s “Marijuana, the Devil’s Flower,” released in 1971, might be the most over-the-top anti-weed song in all of country western, but even today it’s hardly an outlier.
“Texas Hill Country,” however, is definitely a country outlier. Reefer and his band deliver a rock solid blend of classic barroom honky-tonk and western swing with subtle hints of bluegrass that could have come straight out of the 1950s. Or at least until the lyrics kick in. “Light it, don’t hide it,” Reefer proudly encourages his listeners. “Fire it up right now.
Raiford morphed into Reefer in the early 2000s in the sprawling metropolis of Houston. A drummer by trade who circulated in the underground country scene, he was encouraged by his friends Wayne Hancock and Hank Williams III to try his hand at fronting a band. Both had heard Reefer’s singing voice, which echoes that of the first Hank Williams, and knew it was ideally suited for the sort of neo-traditional country they each have explored so thoroughly. It’s the same sound Reefer evokes as he wanders the Texas scrublands, looking for the next toke, backed by his pitch-perfect classic country backing band.
It’s that traditional musical approach, popular in clubs but not on the charts, that takes this album to the next level. This isn’t the sort of stadium friendly, anthemic, audience tested manufactured in an office in Nashville product that’s heard on country radio in the 21st century. This is the real stuff. Hard country, played well. On “Diggin’ in the Dirt,” the Resin Valley Boys lock into a loping shuffle while Reefer pays tribute to homegrown weed from the farm. “Gonna plant some seeds. Gonna watch my marijuana grow like a big pine tree,” he sings. Elsewhere, on “Big Green Freight,” the band churns out a relaxed freight train rhythm as Reefer informs his listeners that he’s “on the 420 tonight, and everything’s gonna be alright.” On “Do It All Wrong” the band slows down to broken-hearted ballad speed while Reefer explains that his baby doesn’t know how to roll a joint, and now she’s smoking another man’s pipe.
A collection like this could have easily slipped over into novelty status but for the playing. Simply stated, the Resin Valley Boys smoke. The instrumental breaks found in these songs run longer than in most pop music, and the band takes full advantage. The fiddle and slide weave around each other, racing for high notes, as the rhythm section drives them along. Long after the initial laughter that the lyrics bring, “Texas Hill Country” rewards repeated listenings with the band’s expertise.
Having staked his claim in traditional country, Reefer tackles standard genre themes with a twist. “The Otherside” invites listeners to the proverbial outskirts of town, “where the grass grows high and a bud is not a beer.” The slow-moving “Green Yodel #1” evokes Jimmie Rodgers with a decided change in hue. And, this being a country album, Reefer of course runs afoul of the law on the stomping bluegrass track “Reefer Blues,” where probation means going without in order to pass his pee tests.
Sean Reefer and the Resin Valley Boys reportedly gigged around Texas for several years, opening for such musically likeminded acts as Junior Brown, Big Sandy, Deke Dickerson, and others before fading from the scene by 2010. Fortunately they left us this album and a number of live performance recordings that can be downloaded from the Internet Archive. The disc is out of print and costly to obtain, but digital copies of the album can be had from Amazon. It’s an overlooked classic that belongs on both your 420 and real country playlists.