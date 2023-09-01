cannabis-leaf-dollar-sign-scale

Changes to Alaska’s marijuana tax system could be right around the corner, but what they’ll be — and how they will impact Alaska’s market — is an open question.

For years, there’s been a broad push to move the system from the wholesale tax established in the voter initiative that legalized the recreational market to a sales tax accompanied by an overall lower tax rate. Businesses and other industry advocates argue that the wholesale tax, based on weight rather than potency or final price, is outdated and choking the industry as it nears its 10th anniversary.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage.