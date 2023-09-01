Changes to Alaska’s marijuana tax system could be right around the corner, but what they’ll be — and how they will impact Alaska’s market — is an open question.
For years, there’s been a broad push to move the system from the wholesale tax established in the voter initiative that legalized the recreational market to a sales tax accompanied by an overall lower tax rate. Businesses and other industry advocates argue that the wholesale tax, based on weight rather than potency or final price, is outdated and choking the industry as it nears its 10th anniversary.
That push was strengthened this year when a sales tax and a tax cut were the leading recommendations from the governor’s task force on recreational marijuana. In a report to legislators, the group, which included industry members, regulators and state officials, said the changes will help a struggling industry.
“Currently, marijuana cultivators are being taxed at a rate that equates to a 24% to 50% tax rate depending on market fluctuation and type of good sold,” the report said. “It is not possible for cultivators to bear such an exorbitant tax rate and remain viable. As described by industry members of the task force, many cultivators have had to slash their workforce in half or more to stay in business. This loss of jobs in a growing sector of the economy severely and negatively impacts the marijuana industry and the State of Alaska.”
Since legalization, marijuana has been taxed at $50 per ounce at the wholesale level with lower rates for trim or immature and seedy bud. Revenue has peaked at around $2.5 million per month, reaching nearly $30 million annually, but it has also seen a rise in growers struggling to keep up with their tax bills. The Marijuana Control Board has recently taken a tougher stance against companies delinquent on their taxes, frequently refusing to renew licenses.
Advocates say that reflects an overall problem with the industry.
To that end, the task force recommended transitioning the state’s tax system from the wholesale rate to a 3% sales tax, which would be overall much lower than the current rate, over several years and an immediate cut to the wholesale tax rate.
While the change would move to a system that better reflects the actual value of marijuana products — reflecting their potency, quality, and any additional value such as edible or concentrate manufacturing — Task Force co-chair Brandon Emmett said the move is about reducing the tax burden. Emmett is also a member of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association and co-owner of Fairbanks’ Good Titrations. He said that working in an industry that’s not federally approved is already costly and challenging, and the state’s heavy tax burden makes it more difficult.
“While many of us feel a tax at retail is obviously going to be a better-fit tax than a tax at wholesale, we’re really looking for tax relief,” he said, explaining many of the headaches businesses have when it comes to handling regulations and federal taxes (where they’re barred from deducting most of their costs). “This isn’t sustainable anymore … You start crashing into the price floor where you have the guy who’s going out of business competing with the guy who’s going out of business.”
However, not everyone in the industry is a fan of a move to a sales tax.
A smaller segment of retailers has opposed the legislation, arguing it could further skew an already unfair playing field. That’s because several communities already charge their own sales taxes on recreational marijuana. Anchorage, for example, charges a 5% sales tax and Seward has a 7% tax. Still, those groups have supported lowering taxes, acknowledging that the $50 per ounce rate is too high.
There’s interest in the Legislature for changes, but the price tag makes some legislators nervous.
The 3% sales tax is forecasted to drop the overall tax collected by the state by about two-thirds, dropping it from nearly $30 million to about $10 million annually. In a year where legislators saw much of the state’s forecasted oil revenue disappear with lower-than-expected prices, that cooled the appetite for other revenue cuts.
“It was a shocking reduction in revenue,” said House Labor and Commerce Committee Chair Rep. Jesse Sumner, who has taken the lead on shaping marijuana tax legislation in the House. “If the state was rolling in money and the spring revenue forecast had gone the other way, and oil was at $120 a barrel, I think we would have already passed it. Given where the situation was, we thought we would be killing the bill if we had advanced it at that rate.”
Sumner said the industry arguments favoring a sales tax — that it would better reflect the wide variety, value and potency of marijuana products on the market — were convincing, but that they couldn’t readily sign away nearly $20 million in annual revenue that’s earmarked for recidivism reduction programs, drug treatment and general government.
To that end, the latest version of the legislation currently sits at a 10% sales tax rate forecasted to keep revenue essentially the same. Sumner called it a starting point for further conversations but said everyone must consider the state’s overall financial picture as they consider changes.
“I recognize there’s an issue on the tax front,” he said. “Perhaps the production tax is inferior to a retail-facing tax for a lot of reasons, but one of the things we got hit with is the spring revenue forecast and the fiscal note on the tax change. Essentially, we thought the drop in the tax would be completely unpalatable. … We felt we had to raise the retail tax rate to make it a little more revenue neutral.”
Sumner said he plans to hold additional hearings on the legislation before the start of the legislative session in January 2024, and that he hopes to get the legislation passed early in the session.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.