The Marijuana Control Board met in Nome on June 29 and 30 with four of its five members present. Its next meeting is set for Sept 21 and 22 in Fairbanks.
Tough on taxes
Members of the Marijuana Control Board had little sympathy for businesses coming in for license renewals and transfers while owing tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Taxes, which are paid on the wholesale level by growers on a weight basis, have long been a sore spot for the industry. With more than $2.3 million in unpaid taxes, according to the latest report by the Tax Division, the regulators are starting to weigh it at renewal time. At July’s meeting, back taxes was a common thread of questioning and the board voted to deny at least one business seeking a renewal while holding a tax bill somewhere in the neighborhood of $80,000.
Board member Bruce Schulte said he’s increasingly inclined to reject any renewals where taxes are owed because it’s no longer fair to everyone else who’s been playing by the rules.
"Given that the conversations we've had over the last nine or ten months about taxes, this should come as absolutely no surprise to anybody that taxes are a big deal," Schulte said. "I'm rapidly getting to the point where I'm not going to approve a single renewal if there's taxes owed. Period. End of story. I know that sounds harsh, but in fairness to the other licensees who are paying on time I feel like that's the only responsible position we can take."
Transporting the cash to pay taxes is set to become slightly less inconvenient for growers in Southeast Alaska. According to state officials, the Department of Revenue’s Tax Division is planning on adding a second drop box for tax payments in Juneau “soon.” Currently, the state’s only drop box for cash payments is located in Anchorage.
Regulations
The board voted to put several regulations out for public comment. The public comment period for the regulations vary, but most have a 60-day window that regulators plan to have concluded before the September board meeting.
For more information on the regulations or to provide comments, visit the AMCO website.
The following items are put out for public comment:
· Pot butter and other infused ingredients. The regulation would allow full marijuana manufacturers to create and sell pot-infused butter and other cooking oils as standalone products. Concentrate-only manufacturers would not be able to make them.
· After much discussion, the board approved for public comment regulations that would allow growers and retailers to bring as much as one ounce of flower per strain to trade shows. They would not be able to sell flower at the trade shows, but simply display them. Existing regulations on the transportation and security of flower would still apply.
· A regulation requiring businesses have backup power to keep security cameras rolling for at least an hour after the power goes out.
· A regulation ending the requirement for growers to keep waste products on site for three days before disposing them. Growers and manufacturers had complained that the requirement was unnecessary and created significant problems with cleanliness.
On the horizon
The board members also approved a working group that will be tasked with reviewing the regulations and requirements surrounding transportation. Board chair Nick Miller said there’s several things that growers and manufacturers are required to put down in writing that aren’t needed and may create additional risk.
"Our current transportation regs have a little bit of onerous information in them for things that we have to do. Maybe someone is looking at them, but the impression we get is nobody is. If it's not useful," Miller said, "then let's get it out of there."
The board also voted to approve the drafting of regulations that would allow businesses to open drive-through windows where people can pick up orders. The board temporarily allowed this provision during the pandemic but with the expiration of the state’s health orders, it’s currently back to the status quo. While board members were generally split on the idea, all agreed that it would be useful to see the specifics of the plan and hear from local governments.