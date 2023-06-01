Cannabis leaf dragging the ball and chain of taxes graphic

With the Alaska Legislature headed into the final week of its session as this magazine heads to the printer, things were looking good but not great for this year’s round of marijuana-related legislation.

Of the two major legislative proposals, only one had a date with a floor vote. That bill would limit access to old convictions for crimes that are no longer crimes under Alaska’s legalization. The other bill dealing with marijuana taxes was just gaining traction in the House with no attention in the Senate.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.