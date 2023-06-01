With the Alaska Legislature headed into the final week of its session as this magazine heads to the printer, things were looking good but not great for this year’s round of marijuana-related legislation.
Of the two major legislative proposals, only one had a date with a floor vote. That bill would limit access to old convictions for crimes that are no longer crimes under Alaska’s legalization. The other bill dealing with marijuana taxes was just gaining traction in the House with no attention in the Senate.
Things can always change, and surprises happen in the final days of the legislative session, but here’s where things stand on each key bill. Find the latest at www.alaskacannabist.com.
House drops ‘egregious’ fee to seal old marijuana convictions
Ever since the 2014 vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Alaska, there’s been the question of how convictions for what’s no longer a crime should be handled today. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have carried bills to limit access to those old conviction records, and earlier this year, the Alaska Court System moved to restrict access to such cases on its online database.
House Bill 28 by Anchorage Republican Rep. Stanley Wright would enshrine that court decision in state law and go a step further by sealing convictions from some background checks conducted by the Department of Public Safety. Under his bill, the state would be barred from disclosing old marijuana convictions if a person requests it and they were 21 or older at the time of the crime and were not convicted of any other crimes in that case.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, had one more suggestion as the bill left her committee: They pay $150.
When the legislation emerged from the House Judiciary Committee in late April, that was one of the few changes the deeply conservative committee made to the bill. At the March 24 hearing, Vance said it was important that people pay to have their records sealed and noted that it would essentially cover the cost of staff needed to process the requests.
“Because this is essentially a big ask to have their prior convictions sealed that they have to show this is serious and they’re willing to help pay for the associated costs,” said Rep. Vance.
Much of the reason behind the legislation, though, is that these convictions serve as a barrier for people to find jobs and housing. At previous hearings, Rep. Wright argued that people should be given a second chance and shouldn’t be haunted by convictions for things that are now legal.
“I think right now a bill like this can give folks an opportunity to reach their full potential. Right now, they’re being held back by some low-level infraction, and they can’t get jobs; they get stopped at the door whenever they try to apply for things to try to take care of their families,” he said. “This is an opportunity to help them further their lives and reach their full potential.”
Legislators — Democrats, Republicans and independents — on the House Finance Committee agreed with Wright.
As the committee wrapped up work on the legislation in early May, Fairbanks Republican Rep. Frank Tomaszewski proposed an amendment to remove the fee altogether.
“This was not part of the original bill; it was added in later, and through discussions with other committee members and the sponsor of the bill, it was egregious to have a fee,” he said. “We’re going to go ahead and eliminate the fee completely.”
The fee was removed by a unanimous vote, with several legislators noting that they didn’t need to put any more barriers to success in front of people. Anchorage Republican Rep. Julie Coulombe said that in her experience, several people were automatically rejected for jobs they’d otherwise be a good fit for because of old convictions. She said charging a $150 fee would make life more challenging.
The committee advanced the legislation without objection and was poised to pass the House floor, which would be at least the second time such legislation has cleared the House. However, while similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate, it has yet to garner much attention. As a result, the Senate may not be particularly eager to give it swift consideration in the final week of the legislative session.
Tax bill tinkering
Ask most in the cannabis industry about their number one concern with the state of the industry, and the state’s outdated tax system will come up more often than not. The tax system is a holdover from the original initiative and charges a $50 per ounce tax on most marijuana flower at the grower level. The tax system doesn’t consider the product’s quality, potency or final sale price, and it’s been a growing source of frustration for the industry.
House Bill 119 seeks to fix that by transitioning the cannabis tax system from the by-weight system to a sales tax, but the plan’s details are still up in the air.
The legislation would immediately cut the tax rate on wholesale flower down to $12.50 per ounce, giving the state until 2025 to transition over to a statewide sales tax that’d be charged at the retail level. Just what sales tax rate is acceptable hasn’t been decided. An initial version of the legislation proposed a 3% sales tax, but the latest version has hiked that up to 10%. The final number will likely land somewhere in between.
"Alaska has the highest functional marijuana tax in the nation, and market modeling shows significant delinquency in marijuana taxes, shrinking tax base, job loss and the near-term potential for industry catastrophe," Jesse Logan, a legislative aide to House Labor and Commerce Committee Chair Rep. Jesse Sumner, told the committee in late April hearing.
Logan told the committee that the 3% sales tax would see marijuana tax revenue fall by about 75% over the next six years, noting that there was some concern about programs funded with those taxes, but urged legislators to think of the overall health of the industry.
"Without significant tax relief, the industry has the possibility of collapse that only further threatens these programs,” he said. “This bill is not about revenue. This bill is not focused on the programs, either. This bill is about finding a middle ground that both supports the industry that should be thriving as well as maintaining a reasonable benefit to the state. With that goal in mind, the numbers you see in the tax bill are a starting point for negotiations."
Right out the gate, industry advocates told the committee that the 10% tax rate was likely too high and warned legislators that high taxes mean Alaska’s legalized market will continue to struggle with the unregulated market and the eventual possibility of Outside competition if federal legalization comes to pass.
“It’s a good place to start the discussion, but what you have to understand is that right now all that’s being taxed is the base product,” Jana Weltzin, an attorney for the cannabis industry who also co-chaired the governor’s task force on recreational marijuana, told the committee. “The value-added products are not being taxed. Right now, only the raw agricultural product is being taxed. … We’re not capturing any of the value-added products in our current tax system. Our current tax system is a static price floor where the price for other states’ wholesale pound is our tax. Once federal legalization happens, forget about competing with the unregulated market in Alaska, we won’t be able to compete with any state out there if we keep this tax structure.”
Alaska Marijuana Industry Alliance President Ryan Tunseth agreed that the 10% rate is likely to be too high, especially given that several local governments levy their own sales taxes, and asked legislators to at least consider advancing the immediate cut to the by-weight tax and provide themselves with time to settle on what the correct rate is. Tunseth also asked that they consider moving the state’s licensing from annual renewal to biennial.
No additional hearings had been held or scheduled on the legislation as of print time.