Green coins

With a packed, high-stakes legislative session already well underway, it appears most of the recommendations from the special task force on the future of recreational marijuana in Alaska will need to wait until 2024 to make it into law but legislators are clearing the way for the most pressing issue: Taxes.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy formed the Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana in late 2022 with the intent of pulling together members of the industry and state officials to examine the challenges facing the industry and propose fixes. Citing capacity issues, the governor’s office handed the work to the office of House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, to pursue this session.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.