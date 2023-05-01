With a packed, high-stakes legislative session already well underway, it appears most of the recommendations from the special task force on the future of recreational marijuana in Alaska will need to wait until 2024 to make it into law but legislators are clearing the way for the most pressing issue: Taxes.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy formed the Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana in late 2022 with the intent of pulling together members of the industry and state officials to examine the challenges facing the industry and propose fixes. Citing capacity issues, the governor’s office handed the work to the office of House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, to pursue this session.
That resulted in a two-pronged approach: An omnibus bill — House Bill 117 — that covers everything from taxation and ongoing issues with hemp-derived THC edibles to the state’s licensing system, and a second bill — House Bill 119 — that focuses solely on the taxes. Both bills were introduced essentially as unchanged from what the task force recommended.
Heath Hilyard, the chief of staff for Speaker Tilton, told the House Labor and Commerce Committee at a March 31 hearing that they hadn’t been directly involved in the recommendations and the omnibus bill was going through a “substantial rewrite” ahead of its first hearing (which had yet to be scheduled as of the second week of April).
“Drafting ended up being much longer than anticipated,” he told the committee, “So with the goal of assisting the industry and the task force with getting at least some of these recommendations enacted this year, we chose to separate two bills.”
In broad strokes, the legislation would lower taxes on recreational marijuana in two steps. The first would be to cut the state’s current by-weight tax system from the current rate of $50 per ounce charged at the grower level to $12.50 per ounce. That would be in place until the state could set up the infrastructure for a sales tax system, currently estimated to be by July 1, 2028, at which point it would switch to a 3% sales tax charged at the retail level.
It's a change that has been long requested by recreational cannabis businesses, which have long argued the flat tax rate on the wholesale level is overly burdensome because it doesn’t consider the quality, potency or final sale price of the product. That has left several growers in a bind when crops fail or prices fluctuate.
Another big concern for the industry is just what impact the tax has on its ability to compete with the untaxed and unregulated black market, or the possibility of Outside growers if marijuana becomes federally legal.
And despite the state’s ongoing budget problems, Hilyard said tackling the black market is the main reason why the Speaker is supporting the legislation.
“One of the primary reasons for this bill and for the taxation provisions is the legal, recreational industry is trying to remain reasonably competitive with the black market, which anecdotal evidence has suggested to me is a substantial of marijuana that's grown and consumed in Alaska is actually not taxed because it's actually being bought and sold on the black market,” he said. “That’s the primary impetus.”
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, asked whether there has been an analysis done on the connection between the tax system and the black market.
“When I voted yes to decriminalize marijuana it wasn't that I was real happy about marijuana but I wasn't happy about the black market,” he said.
Brandon Emmett, co-owner of Good Titrations and the co-chair of the Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana, told the committee that they didn’t have access to sophisticated modeling on the issue and there haven’t been the resources to conduct a full study of the recreational industry, but said it’s believed to be fairly significant still.
“We do not have hard data that shows exactly how much of the industry is still controlled by the black market,” Emmett said, “but all of the anecdotal evidence we can find, surveying customers, talking with other cultivators and retailers, and just seeing the vast amount of untaxed, unregulated marijuana sold online, we think the black market may be as high as 45% of the marijuana industry.”
He said the $50 per ounce tax creates an immobile floor on marijuana prices where growers and retailers simply can’t sell it lower without eating into the money needed to just cover business expenses. Emmett added that black market sellers can sometimes undercut the legal industry by as much as 50%.
The initial recommendations from the task force sought to stop marijuana taxes from going to the state’s Recidivism Reduction Fund. Currently, half of all revenue from the state’s marijuana tax system goes to the Recidivism Reduction Fund, which is used for programs in the departments of Corrections, Public Safety and Health. But in later meetings, the task force changed their mind on the proposal after, as Emmett explained, they learned new information about the programs.
Still, some legislators seemed interested in rethinking how the revenue is used in the state.
“We would be amicable to leaving it unchanged,” Emmett said but added that they would also be open to allowing the money to go to the Department of Health for wider uses.
The March 31 hearing was a short one and further action on the legislation has yet to be scheduled. After the Labor and Commerce Committee, the bill will have a stop with the House Finance Committee before it can advance to the floor for a vote and progress over to the Senate. Even with the support of the House Speaker's office, it's a long road ahead for the legislation and will be a tall task getting it passed in 2023 but legislation can always be accelerated if the right pressure is applied.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.