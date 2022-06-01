Those familiar with the Fairbanks cannabis scene have likely encountered Tanana Herb Company, one of the most emblematic cultivation and manufacturing operations in the Golden Heart City.
Established in 2016, Tanana Herb Company recently opened its doors to its first retail location, 1200 Well Street, tucked inside a 54,000 square foot warehouse in the city's railroad industrial area. The warehouse is also home to the company’s cultivation and manufacturing operations.
“We started on the river with a small shop and it was just the four of us at that point,” said Joe Hachey, co-owner of Tanana Herb Company.“We knew we had to expand and so we were looking for buildings for years really, and found this one and realized it was big enough to put everything in one house.”
The new retail shop, built primarily by Hachey, boasts a variety of cannabis strains, products and branded merchandise. The space features a colorful mural painted by two Tanana Herb Company employees and display cases built from locally sourced materials such as copper, wood and rocks collected from local Alaskan streams.
“For the last two years, I’ve been over analyzing every little aspect of this thing,” said Hachey. “I love how it turned out, you know, the mural, and all the wood and the copper.”
The shop sells a variety of Tanana Herb Company’s classic strains such as Red Diesel, Coco Haze and Lunar Lettuce, as well as flower, prerolls, edibles and drinkables from other local manufacturers. The retail location also sells a variety of pipes, bongs and Tanana Herb Company branded apparel.
“We do have a lot of our own products, obviously, and a lot of strains. One of our goals within our company is to have a lot of variety,” said John Banister, Tanana Herb Company general manager who joined the team in 2018. “It’ll be about a 50/50 split.”
Unlike most other cannabis retailers in Alaska, the shop features touch screen self-serve kiosks, allowing customers to order cannabis products through a screen and pick them up at the counter if they already know what they want and don’t feel like interacting with a budtender.
“You’ll just be able to come in and order straight off the kiosk,” said Banister. “Put your order in there and it’ll pop up behind the counter, just like take out at a restaurant. They'll throw it together, call your number, you’ll be able to pay and out the door you go.”
“If you come in here…and you just want the bag of weed, you can go to the kiosk,” he added. “If you're in a hurry, just use the kiosk.”
Customers can also purchase cannabis products from Tanana Herb Company directly through their app. The order will be available for pick up at the storefront minutes after a placed order — providing customers with a convenient and streamlined cannabis buying experience.
Tanana Herb Company was founded by Banister and his brother, Sam more than six years ago, alongside friends Leslie and James Nunley.
“We were working down in Washington for one of the biggest growers down there,” Banister said. “We gave [Leslie] a tour of the shop and she told us that she wanted to start a grow in Alaska and she wanted to see if we wanted to jump on board.”
“It was just the four of us for a while, until we brought John and his crew on to help,” he said. “We just knew we had to get bigger.”
After deciding to expand, the team began searching for a larger cultivation facility in Fairbanks that could house the company’s cultivating, manufacturing and retail operations and stumbled upon the vacant depot. There are currently nine grow rooms in the warehouse, and the company is approved to add 13 additional rooms in the coming years.
“The city and the railroad actually, were looking for companies to move into here,” said Hachey. “The last type of company they ever thought of was cannabis, but it’s working out perfectly.”
The company currently employs 40 people as trimmers, growers and administrative assistants. Most of the employees have worked for the company for more than two years.
“They have consistent work throughout the whole cycle,” said Hachey. “We're harvesting every week.”
“I have about 10 trimmers on staff here so there has to be weed here for them to trim every day,” added Banister. “If we didn't do it right, then we'd run out of work for the weed trimmers.”
Customers are encouraged to join the company’s loyalty program to earn points towards future purchases in store and through the app.
“There's percentages off everything. You know, it just depends on the more you spend, the more you come in,” said Banister. “We'll have some bongs up there and things like that.”
Tanana Herb Company’s retail shop will be open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Well Street location. Products are also available for purchase at various cannabis retailers throughout Fairbanks.