Customers buying products grown by Alaska Skunkworks, a relatively new cultivation facility in Talkeetna, probably get the skunk side of the name’s pun. After all, “Marijuana has always been referred to as skunky,” as manager and ownership partner Vernon Gunter said. What they might miss, however, unless they’re familiar with aviation, is that the name is drawn from Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works division.
The name “Skunk Works” originated in the classic comic strip Li’l Abner, and referred to a moonshine factory. Over the decades, the word skunkworks has become a slang term for autonomous organizations pursuing innovative engineering and business ventures. This is why it’s the official pseudonym for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs. That’s where Gunter, who has been around planes and helicopters all his life, first stumbled on it.
“I grew up in Alaska,” Gunter explained. “My dad was a helicopter pilot and we lived all over the place and flew everywhere we went. I thought everybody owned a helicopter, that it was just a part of life.”
While most people don’t own helicopters, plenty of folks want to get elevated somehow. Playing to that idea, and to his company’s quest to develop their own unique strains, Gunter said they kept coming back to Skunkworks as the ideal moniker. “It seemed like a fitting name for what we are trying to do.”
“At first we were a little uncertain,” Gunter added. “We weren’t sure if we were going to be stepping on anybody’s toes or anything. But the more we mulled around, and asked a bunch of people, ‘what do you think about this?’ we got nothing but positive feedback on it. So we’re really happy that we stuck with it in the end. It reflects who we are.”
Devising a logo around the idea was a multi-step process, Gunter said. The original logo reflected the aviation aspect and had “Skunkworks” superimposed over a 9 cylinder radial aircraft engine. “We eventually abandoned that kind of look, but we held on to the Skunkworks name,” Gunter said. The company took anonymous submissions from several people. The logo they settled on was created by Amy Adams, who, along with her husband Roland, is a prominent graphic artist in Alaska and family friend of the Gunters. Her design depicts a skunk, subtly blended into a lone cannabis leaf. Three of the seven leaf blades are rendered in black rather than green. Two of them have eye holes, the petiole of the leaf is the skunk’s nose, and the top center blade emerges as a head stripe. It’s not immediately obvious, but once the skunk’s face has been spotted, its presence can’t be missed.
Gunter said Alaska Skunkworks products can be found at numerous locations, including Laughing Salmon, Catalyst Cannabis, High-Mark Cannabis, and Dankorage. Alaska Skunkworks also supplies the Guest Services Choice Extracts facility. Gunter said all of these companies “have been wonderful to us.”
Gunter is optimistic about the cannabis industry as a whole. It’s a family business, so he knows it well. His father, who still works in aviation, has invested in medical marijuana in Arizona, and he and Gunter’s uncle bought into Colorado’s recreational market. “We’ve watched how it’s played out in each state,” Gunter said, “and I think Alaska’s going to go through the same pains, but it will work out.”
Speaking of how much he appreciates the industry he works in, Gunter concluded. “It’s full of people that are more than willing to share knowledge and help people out.” Noting the job satisfaction many in the cannabis field feel, he added, “Everybody seems to be happy in their work.”