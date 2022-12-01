Of the many headaches that face marijuana cultivators — who are the key taxpayers in Alaska’s marijuana industry — one may soon be coming to an end.

The State of Alaska’s Department of Revenue in October announced new proposed regulations that, if adopted, will allow taxpayers to pay their monthly tax bills via credit, debit, wire transfers and credit cards. The process would end the necessity for taxpayers to transport large amounts of cash to the state’s sole drop-off box in Anchorage (though they’re also considering adding one in Juneau).