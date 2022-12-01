Of the many headaches that face marijuana cultivators — who are the key taxpayers in Alaska’s marijuana industry — one may soon be coming to an end.
The State of Alaska’s Department of Revenue in October announced new proposed regulations that, if adopted, will allow taxpayers to pay their monthly tax bills via credit, debit, wire transfers and credit cards. The process would end the necessity for taxpayers to transport large amounts of cash to the state’s sole drop-off box in Anchorage (though they’re also considering adding one in Juneau).
With Alaska’s monthly marijuana tax revenue north of $2 million, according to the Division of Revenue reports, the cash deposits have created a logistical headache that has also raised security concerns.
The changes to the tax payment system are not solely targeted at the marijuana industry. In a document released by the Department of Revenue to answer some frequently asked questions, the state explained that the main goal is to expand the payment options for all taxpayers regardless of industry. With federal rules on marijuana banking still a patchwork, the regulations are said to largely be a proactive measure for the industry and options to pay via cash will still be available.
"The objective of the department’s tax payment regulations project is to provide all the department’s taxpayers with modern payment options. By modernizing the department’s regulations now, the department will be prepared in the event federal laws regulating marijuana and/or marijuana banking change in the future."
The news of the regulations were welcomed by Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, but president Ryan Tunseth said it’s just a partial solution because, after all, not everyone in the marijuana industry has access to banking. Some banks and credit unions have started to work with the industry, but they frequently have been charging high fees they say are necessary to comply with federal oversight.
“It helps for sure, but the overarching problem is still banking. So, even though they might take it — it doesn’t mean it’s a solution that will work for everyone. Some banks are working with cannabis businesses and doing so at a fairly high price. Sometimes as high as 5% on deposits,” Tunseth said. “So, yeah, it’s a step in the right direction, but even better would be removing the excise altogether and not require every small cultivator from here to Wrangell to drop money off every month.”
Tunseth said he and AMIA are particularly keen on working on the bigger picture with the state through a task force announced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in September. That 13-member group — made up of industry members, state officials from the departments of Revenue and Commerce and Division of Agriculture — will be tasked with reviewing the entirety of the state’s tax structure, which is currently levied only on the cultivation level, as well as fees and regulations.
“In the past seven years Alaska’s marijuana industry has flourished but is still considered a new and evolving industry in Alaska,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement accompanying the announcement. “As we would expect to see with any new industry, concerns have been raised about the structure the industry has been operating under … It is my hope that with the formation of the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana, we can bring together a variety of voices and perspectives to evaluate existing provisions and consider recommendations to improve the viability of the industry.”
The task force has a report due to the governor’s office for potential legislative action during the 2023 legislative session.
Tunseth said it’s particularly important as the industry has matured — going from annual tax revenue of about $10 million to nearly $30 million — and is facing new challenges like an influx of potent hemp-derived THC products that occupy a legal loophole and the ever-looming possibility of national legalization. He said it’s important that the state be carefully considering these issues.
“We are really excited hat the governor saw this as a priority that needs to be fixed. Our state marijuana tax is way too high and unless we do something to protect our Alaska cultivators, we will continue to struggle,” he said. “We’ve paid our debt back to the state, plus funding the AMCO office. The issue is ripe for change.”
Regulations on the horizon
- The Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has a Dec. 12 deadline for comments on a new regulatory proposal for drive-through and exterior pick-up windows at retailers. The concept was ushered in during the covid-19 emergency declaration, but was repealed once the disaster declaration expired. Comments can be submitted to amco.regs@alaska.gov and more information is available at https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/amco/.
- Regulations allowing the creation and sale of THC-infused dairy butters, oils and fats for direct-to-consumer sales were approved by the board, which means they're headed now to review by the Department of Law before they can go into effect. There's no firm deadline for action.
- Regulations allowing cannabis businesses to bring limited samples for display at tradeshows were also adopted. The regulations also need to go through final approval before they go into effect.