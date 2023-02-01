Alaska’s recreational marijuana industry has experienced strong growth since its inception in 2016, but state economists are starting to see signs that things could be slowing and even hitting their ceiling in the next few years.

According to a report in the December edition of the Alaska Department of Labor’s Economic Trends, indicators of the industry’s growth — job numbers, tax revenue and wages paid — have started to level off or begin to level off after experiencing several years of strong growth. The report’s authored by economist Karinne Wiebold, who has been tracking the industry for years.

