Alaska’s recreational marijuana industry has experienced strong growth since its inception in 2016, but state economists are starting to see signs that things could be slowing and even hitting their ceiling in the next few years.
According to a report in the December edition of the Alaska Department of Labor’s Economic Trends, indicators of the industry’s growth — job numbers, tax revenue and wages paid — have started to level off or begin to level off after experiencing several years of strong growth. The report’s authored by economist Karinne Wiebold, who has been tracking the industry for years.
“The industry has settled in since that first snapshot. Jobs, wages, and taxes have continued to grow, but at a slower pace each year. While all three followed that pattern, tax revenue growth slowed the most,” she wrote. “While growth in 2021 was the slowest to date, that’s relative. Employment still grew 18 percent over the year, wages rose 24 percent, and state taxes increased 6 percent. This expansion would be impressive in any long-established industry, but it’s a slowdown for the emerging marijuana field.”
As is often the case with the marijuana industry — where the federal prohibition still makes collecting data imprecise at best — it’s difficult to put a precise number on every aspect of the economy. According to the report, there are 1,566 direct jobs in the industry during 2021 that paid out $48.3 million in wages, but it’s likely not a full picture of everyone who’s involved in the industry in one way or another. The state currently has more than 7,000 active marijuana handler permits, a requirement for anyone working in the industry.
Even the latest look at the state of the marijuana industry comes with the big caveat that it reflects years where the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has continued to have lingering impacts on travel and tourism to Alaska, which may have contributed to the slowing growth of the industry.
“It remains to be seen how much marijuana Alaska consumers and visitors want, how many cultivators it takes to produce it, and how many stores (and in what locations) can be profitable,” the report explains. “The pandemic complicated these basic questions, because while growth moderating over the last couple of years could be the industry settling, it's also possible that COVID-19 tempered expansion. Demand could pick up as the pandemic winds down. Few out-of-state seasonal workers showed up in 2020, and product demand was likely reduced as few visitors came that year and a fraction of the typical number returned in 2021.”
The question of where the ceiling may be on Alaska’s cannabis industry — just how much supply the demand can requires — has been an important one from pretty much the industry’s inception and has recently driven calls for changes to the state’s legal system from industry advocates who say the taxation and regulatory systems are pinching businesses as the industry matures.
Alaska Marijuana Industry Alliance President Ryan Tunseth told Alaska Cannabist that the state will need to do something, and soon, to address a tax system that’s based on a product’s weight rather than its value. He said the system, which comes from the 2014 ballot initiative with few changes, has made it difficult for businesses to compete or expand.
“I get the feeling that we’re roughly at the peak of it,” he said, “and without any real changes that would lower the price to the consumer and allow us to start capturing more black-market products, I’m sensing that we’re sort of at the top of this thing,”
Tunseth and others in the industry have said that the taxation system, as well as emerging competition from hemp-derived THC products that operate in a legal gray area, have made it more and more difficult for businesses to stay afloat. Some, they worry, will turn away from the legal market and go to the black market.
To that end, Tunseth and several others are working with legislators on proposals to update the state’s laws to better reflect the current reality and prepare the industry for whatever the future may hold, which could include national legalization that would open the doors to interstate commerce.
The Economic Trends report says that tracking the number of new applications, the number of businesses renewing their licenses and the number that choose to not renew their licenses will go a long way to giving a broad look at the state of the industry in the next few years.
“The industry probably still has room to grow but will probably hit its ceiling in the next couple of years,” it explains. “As the market reaches saturation, we will see fewer new businesses applying for licenses and, perhaps, some allowing their licenses to expire. Licenses are expensive and require annual renewal, so businesses have to decide every year if that's viable.”
