Dirt has gotten expensive. More specifically, quality potting soil and other contaminant-free growth media has been getting more expensive each year since cannabis was legalized for recreational use in Alaska in 2016. As the son of one of Alaska’s longest-running cultivators, I know that quality growth medium is essential for a satisfying harvest. But how essential? How often should the soil be changed? What distinguishes quality soil from poor soil? Unlike a frozen lasagna from the supermarket, there are no directions on topsoil packaging that will help answer these questions. Here we’ll explore why soil is so important, address a few myths and examine the conventional wisdom about soil mixes and how modern techniques and soil additives influence that learning. Dirt’s not the most exciting topic in the world, but every adult plant was once young and every old grower once killed a plant through an error in the growth medium.
Growth essentials
The main function of any growth medium is to provide structure for the roots and stalk, or stem. Amazingly, plants don’t need their growth medium to contain anything specific. Some growers use all inorganic growth media such as rock wool, plastic, glass marbles, or even gravel. The only requirement for a growth medium is that it must permit the transfer of air, water and nutrients. If nutrients are added via water and the structure of the growth medium gives a safe home for the root ball, plants can grow in almost any medium imaginable. This fact, plus the high cost of topsoil, is the leverage that drove the popularity of soilless growth strategies such as hydroponics and aeroponics. But, whatever the growth medium, air is the only nutrient more essential to a plant than water. To determine how much air a plant is being fed, the porosity of the growth medium must be determined. The greater the porosity, the greater the amount of air theoretically available to the roots. For ultimate porosity, old-time growers swear by peat.
Finding the right balance
Peat, or peat-moss, is the carbon-rich, non-compostable material comprised of plants and trees that have sat under water for a minimum of 20 years, but more typically 100 years or more. According to a study authored by D.H Boelter and presented at a conference in Montreal in 1968, peat contains up to 80% porosity. The rule of thumb for growers I have studied usually is to select growth media that have around 50% porosity. While chasing higher porosity numbers can increase adult plant yield, there is a limit to how porous a growth medium should be. If it is too porous, water won’t be retained and some ingenious strategy to keep roots wet must be employed. For soilless growth systems, the balance of moisture and aeration is maintained by water pumps set on a strict time schedule. If the power fails and a root dries out, the plant dies within a couple of hours or even less. Managing porosity buys a little bit of wiggle room for watering, but porosity isn’t the only variable for water retention — the soil itself varies in its ability to absorb and adsorb water.
Because of the enormous porosity of peat, peat-based topsoils reign supreme in today’s market. Brands containing peat such as Pro-Mix, a favorite medium of Interior growers, comes in two main porosity ranges; normal and high porosity (aka hp). The extra porosity contributed by the peat in the hp formulation serves to hold onto more water and creates more air pockets than a medium with lower porosity, as the water either drains away or is taken up by the roots. The critical calculation when determining the ideal porosity for a grow room is how quickly the plants take up the water. If plants are watered heavily and are also dealing with temperatures that are too cold — which lowers the evaporation rate — the plant will be slower to take up the water and will go limp, turn yellow or be stunted or moldy.
Therefore, most growers opting for hp media are running high performance grow rooms with abundant light. High porosity under standard evaporation conditions could actually work against a plant. Conversely, high soil porosity doesn’t guarantee good water retention — pure peat does't absorb water well and is thus pretty bad at holding onto it. Rather, in an all-peat, all-perlite or glass bead medium, all nutrients must be added in the water because no nutrients are retained in the growth medium. In order to retain water, smaller, void-filling grains must be added to the soil. Soils with high organic content tend to best retain water. Therefore, when using high porosity growth medium, a relatively large proportion of insoluble, water-absorbing organic matter adds reliability to an otherwise fussy growth medium. And keep in mind that not all pores are created equal; sand improves drainage, but can actually reduce porosity because of how organic grains stick to sand grains.
Alternative methods
Though expensive, many commercial growers choose to bank on reliability and buy imported topsoil rather than create a soil recipe of their own. In other cases, historic sources of peat may not be available and a new recipe may need to be created due to differences in the ratio of fine and course fibers and grains in the peat. Peat is also desirable for its relatively acidic pH encouraging high nitrogen availability. Coconut husks are a popular alternative to peat and have the benefit of having some nutritional value to the roots and excellent water retention properties. Coconut fibers may break down faster than peat upon warm indoor use and thus need to be cycled more often than peat, but most growers change out their peat after every generation cycle anyway. In theory, peat should be durable enough to be cleaned of any accumulated fertilizer or salts (such as sodium bicarbonate) from the water supply and then be returned to service in grow rooms. In my experience, peat recycling is labor-intensive and rarely pays for itself. This is a tragedy, since peat bogs tend to dry out after being mined for peat. Coco husk may be more easily replenished.
Terpenes are sticky oils that easily volatilize into the air and are responsible for many of the flavors most associated with strawberries, lemons, chocolate and most other natural plant odors, including weed. It is a common opinion that soil yields a superior terpene profile to soilless media. Whether this is true or not, a counter point in favor of soilless media is control. Because the grower has ultimate control over the nutrients plants are exposed to, problems with nutrient deficiencies can be cured quickly, with none of the lag time associated with soil-based media. According to some literature from testing labs in California, yield is reported to be superior in soilless media, especially when growing plants smaller than 30”. Larger plants yield more product but take longer to do so because the plant grows much more slowly while the root ball is still developing. Soilless media may slightly reduce the root volume needed to maximize a plant’s productive capacity. The calculation balancing cycle length, yield per plant and yield per square foot of floor area is one of the central decision points that determine cultivator profitability.
Pakalolo Supply Co. began perfecting their soil recipe well before they made the the state's first legal cannabis sale in Fairbanks five years ago. Keenan Hollister, co-owner of Pakalolo, was gracious enough to take me on a tour of Pakalolo’s soil manufacturing and recycling operation at their headquarters and flagship store in Fairbanks. Upon entering the cavernous grow room, the first thing that fills the view are the large water tanks. These tanks manage the salt accumulation in the growth medium by treating the water before the plant drinks it. Next was the fertilizer cabinet, where tour guests were invited to smell the home-brewed liquid fertilizer. The fertilizer smelled kind of tasty, like a thick brew of liquid amino acid supplements or a hearty vegetable broth with hints of soy sauce. Next was the soil operation, with used soil sitting at rest after hosting a production crop and before re-mixing.
Hollister explained the reasoning behind Pakalolo's growing method.
“Coco fiber adds moisture to the soil,” Hollister explained. “When the soil is through, the earthworms love the coco. We source grass compost locally, three years old and turned once or twice.” While Hollister’s explanation was enlightening, I was more interested in the product than in how the sausage was made.
"Does anyone ever complain about the taste from soil?" I asked.
“I have never heard anyone say they prefer the taste of hydro-grown cannabis,” Hollister said, adding “with soil, the plant can choose what it wants to eat, so I think soil really adds more terps. Soil is a good place to start and finish. Soil is the base.”
But what if terpenes aren’t a problem? What if, like hemp growers selling CBD flower, terpenes can be extracted from the shade leaves of another plant, then added to the THC concentrate of a hydro-grown, less terpenated strain? That appears to be the reasoning behind the operation at Fairbanks-based Good Titrations, a concentrate manufacturer and retail operation that recently began its own cultivation operation. Good Titration's retail store and on-site consumption lounge features a "show grow" room, and their plants are on display with no organic growth medium in sight. However, with many terpenes flowing through the lab and most of the cannabis destined for concentrates, taste can be refined at the end of the concentration process.
I caught up with Brandon Emmett, one of the founders of Good Titrations and a leader of the industry trade group representing cannabusinesses in Alaska, as he was getting ready to climb onto the roof of his shop. Given the ease and simplicity of soil, I wanted to know why Emmett had chosen a soilless medium.
“I wanted to have a high quality, skookum hydro system like the one we had in my high school”, Emmett said, eliciting a confusing mix of curiosity and jealousy in my head. “I don’t need to have crazy high test results. I just want to build some beautiful plants.”
Emmett explained that their hydroponic system is called an NFT, or Nutrient Film Technique utilizing no organic growth media at all. “It’s the fastest system I’ve ever used” added Emmett, concluding with some advice to growers. "This thing just rocks and rolls. If you want ease of use, go hydro. If you want max terpenes, go with soil.”
So there you have it straight from the horses mouths. Different growers love different growth media for different reasons. Soil gives plants a choice of meals, while hydro offers some very exciting customizability and definitely less cleaning up soil from the grow room floor. Each growth medium is part of the larger strategy that the grower has chosen. With potentially higher yields per square foot of grow room area and potentially quicker growth cycles, hydro is the clear choice of concentrate manufacturers, while those dealing mostly in flower remain attracted to the benefits that quality soil mixes bring to product flavor and potency. Which growth medium is best? Only the reader can decide.