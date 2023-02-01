Hate cleaning your bong regularly? Wish there was a silver bullet to keep your glass clean and presentable with no effort?
Well, keep dreaming.
If you’re at least willing to put in some minimal effort, however, then a little bottle of RezBlock can go a long, long way to keeping your glass in pretty good shape. RezBlock is a concentrated blend of cranberry juice sold by online retailer 420 Science that’s designed to capture the resin from burning flower or vaporizing concentrates and prevent it from sticking to the walls of the glass.
As odd as “concentrated blend of cranberry juice” sounds, it really does work… as long as you regularly change the water as instructed. The bottle recommends changing the water every two to three days, but those couple drops of RezBlock seem to hold up for about a week before it’s exhausted and resin starts to build up again.
That’s probably the most important thing to understand with something like RezBlock: It’s not a magical solution that completely does away with the need to ever clean your bong again.
Go long enough without changing the water and it will start to get gunky, requiring more elbow grease and isopropyl alcohol to get clean again, but if do it on a regular basis, the cleaning process is as easy as changing the water and rinsing your bong out a few times. Though, if we’re being honest, changing your bong water daily would also go a long way to preventing the buildup of resin.
The one knock I have for RezBlock is that it turns your water a somewhat off-putting pinkish color that has, on occasion, raised more alarm bells with my friends than a dirty bong ever has. At least I can explain that my bong isn’t filthy and is just filled with some fresh beet juice water.
As for the taste of the "concentrated blend of cranberry juice" goes, I can't offer any insight. As clean as the glass might be, I'm not about to be trying bong water.
Several retailers, $20
Grade: B+
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.
