When Homer residents Chris Logan and Chris Long launched Cosmic SeaWeed, their cannabis products manufacturing company, they looked no further than their home town — renowned for its famously high population of hippies — to find their business name.

“Homer is known as the Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea,” Logan explained recently. “We wanted to go with an ocean theme since we are right on the water and Kachemak Bay features so prominently in everything having to do with Homer.”

