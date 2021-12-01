If I were to dedicate this space to reviewing glass hand pipes, I could spend a lifetime without scratching the surface and without really learning anything. There’s so much variation, similarities and gimmicks around hand pipes when, in most cases, the best piece is usually the one that’s still hanging around in one piece and is clean enough to get a good pull on it.
That all said, a pipe either really must catch my eye or come with a glowing endorsement for me to take a look. The Session hand pipe came with the latter… as well as a form-fitting silicone sleeve that slips over the business ends of the pipe while not in use. The budtender at my local shop told me how, like so many other silicone-encased pipes, it could be flung across the room without problem. At a not-so-cheap $40, I took his word for it, but the benefit here is far more about keeping the glass safe.
There’s a load of silicone-wrapped pipes out there in just about every shape, color and price—I personally am a big fan of the Grav taster pipes that come with a silicone wrap—but this takes it in a slightly different direction. The entire cone-shaped pipe fits within the cone-shaped piece of silicone (which comes with a carabiner if you really feel the need to attach it to a bag like a bottle of hand sanitizer) and you pinch the tip to slide the pipe out.
When in use, it’s a naked glass pipe that’s better than most, with a big flat end that makes it nice for resting when not in use—just don’t rest it there with anything in the bowl as it’s likely to fall out. What is a real seller for the pipe is that the silicone cover encases the entirety of the pipe, sealing in odor and smoke. There are a few others like this out there but after about a month with it, the Session hand pipe does a better job than most at keeping the odor to a minimum, the perfect sort of device when you—for example—have the in-laws over.