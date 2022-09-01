When awards were handed out at the Alaska Leaf Bowl in July, one of the big winners in the edibles division was Anchorage manufacturing facility Higher Altitude, which took home top honors for best candy, and both first and runner up prizes for best baked good. It was enough for Alaska journalist Matt Buxton to describe the company as one of the "awards powerhouses" of the night. It’s an even more impressive accomplishment considering that just eighteen months earlier, the company was barely a blip on the market for edible cannabis products.

“We had three baked goods period, and some chocolates,” said Ashley Blalock, describing Higher Altitude’s product line when she was hired as kitchen manager in February of 2021. “Over the last year and a half, we got a bunch of products approved through AMCO. About thirty, just for the kitchen.”

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.