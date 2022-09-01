When awards were handed out at the Alaska Leaf Bowl in July, one of the big winners in the edibles division was Anchorage manufacturing facility Higher Altitude, which took home top honors for best candy, and both first and runner up prizes for best baked good. It was enough for Alaska journalist Matt Buxton to describe the company as one of the "awards powerhouses" of the night. It’s an even more impressive accomplishment considering that just eighteen months earlier, the company was barely a blip on the market for edible cannabis products.
“We had three baked goods period, and some chocolates,” said Ashley Blalock, describing Higher Altitude’s product line when she was hired as kitchen manager in February of 2021. “Over the last year and a half, we got a bunch of products approved through AMCO. About thirty, just for the kitchen.”
Under Blalock’s leadership, the company has experienced meteoric growth, and Alaskans have reciprocated, happily embracing the new products. “The whole time I’ve been here, we rebranded and got new packaging, and our sales have upped, like, thousands of percent. It’s been great the last year and a half.”
The story of how Blalock took what had been a side gig for Anchorage retailer Hollyweed 907 and turned it into a thriving business with a statewide presence is noteworthy in itself. Blalock said she didn’t have a particularly pertinent background when she took the position, just a vision and a lot of gumption.
“This job sort of fell in my lap,” she said. She’d been making her own edibles for several years, and had worked as a line cook, “but my love of cannabis, and being involved in the community and meeting people is what got me this job, and my drive to create a good product is what keeps me here.”
Higher Altitude’s dark chocolate cranberry almond bar, which won the best candy award, was one of several recipes Blalock brought from home when she joined the company. “I love baking, making cooking and candies, and I make gummies. Now we’ve got all of those,” she said. “We’ve got gummies, and suckers, four different types of cookies, we’ve got brownies, and we also have a kombucha. That was really important for me, I wanted to have a kombucha out here, because nobody has kombucha.”
Her highest priority, however, is flavor, and that’s what caught the attention of judges at the Leaf Bowl. “I like sweets, and I like to make products that don’t taste like weed,” she said. “Personally I can’t stomach that. That was important to me coming in. Making edibles that taste like they didn’t have any weed in them. They tasted like a normal desert.”
“Getting rid of the flavor is using a quality concentrate,” she added, praising the efforts of Higher Altitude lab director Brandon Henderson, who she described as “amazing at what he does. The edibles couldn’t be done without him.”
Henderson uses CO2 extraction to fraction off the terpenes, he said. Then “we clean it up with ethanol, and we’ll winterize that, then we’ll run that crude through a short path distillation system.”
Henderson then supplies the distillate to Blalock, who is quick to credit her employees with helping her do magic with it. “Honestly, it’s my kitchen staff who’s helped with the R&D, and perfecting the recipes, and none of this would have been possible without them,” she enthused. “They’re rock stars. They’ve been with me almost since the beginning, and they’ve just killed it.”
So far, it’s been a staff of just two. One of her employees, Joe Brown worked alongside Blalock as a line cook at Buffalo Wild Wings before before both moved to Higher Altitude. The other is Tony Blalock, who had previously worked in sales. The fact that he shares the same last name as his boss is no coincidence. “We just got married,” she said, with joyful laughter.
At the time of the interview, Blalock was in the process of hiring additional help, because, she said, “we’ve grown a lot quicker than we ever could have imagined.” It’s a far cry from the first half of 2021, when, “we were just working on R&D and getting all these products done. So we would sometimes be literally waiting around for orders. And they weren’t very big orders, and we were probably in three stores.”
“It took close to eight months for us to actually be heard by AMCO to get these new products approved,” Blalock recalled, but then “all of a sudden we just started growing. Right now, we don’t have less than twenty orders at any given time.”
Among the new products now flying off the shelves of retail outlets are suckers, which they sell in desert packs of ten, with two each of five unique flavors. “There’s chocolate cake, pineapple upside down cake, strawberry cheesecake, peach cobbler, and banana cream pie,” she said. “I wanted to do something a little bit different. People tend to stay more towards the regular flavors that you’d see in the grocery store, stuff like that. I always liked those big suckers you’d get. The strawberry cheesecake was my favorite, and I think the desert pack was inspired off of that.”
Another favorite of Blalock’s are the oatmeal scotchies, which were awarded best baked good at the Leaf Bowl. “They’ve got a little bit of a crunch and they’re nice and chewy with the cinnamon and the butterscotch. They’re so good.”
Higher Altitude’s white chocolate cranberry macadamia nut cookies, which took the runner up prize for baked good, are now the company’s second best selling item, topped only by the brownie bites, which Blalock said have been in production the longest. Meanwhile, a third product is rapidly gaining traction. “Our gummies are one of the newest products, besides the suckers, and they’re already almost overtaking the cookies,” she said.
In addition to the THC infused edibles, “We’ve got CBD products as well,” Blalock said.
We’ve got suckers and salves and we’ve got the lubricant.” Among the CBD personal care items are chapsticks. “That was actually a recipe that I had for several years before I came here. I brought a couple of my recipes, like the salves.” And while the personal care items have thus far been on the CBD side, she added, “I just got the packaging in, we’re going to have the lubricant as THC as well.”
“There’s a lot that goes into creating a new product. Being familiar with the language that you have to use to get it passed through AMCO, and stuff like that,” Blalock explained. Packaging is also regulated, and while she worked with a professional designer to fine tune it, the logo and labeling on Higher Altitude products were also her own idea. “It’s all been learning as I go,” she said. “Being a product designer. That’s a new thing to put on my resume. That’s something I had not done.”
All that hard work has paid off, both in sales and recognition. Blalock is still a bit taken aback by the prizes Higher Altitude won at the Leaf Bowl. “I was hoping to win some awards, but we went up against some really big names. Our baked goods and our candies, we went up against Lady Gray, which is huge. She’s one of the biggest ones in the state.”
Blalock, who has high praise for Lady Gray proprietress Tasha Grossl, both personally and professionally, said “it was a really big honor to even be in the same category as her. But to win was mind blowing.”
The explosive growth of Higher Altitude’s line of products still has Blalock a bit stunned. From humble beginnings less than two years ago, when edibles were little more than a business plan, she’s turned the company into a major player. “We’re in over seventy stores across the state right now,” she said. “From Juneau and Skagway, to Nome, Barrow, Homer, Kenai, Wasilla, we’re everywhere.”
Blalock added that “We get some really great feedback from the retails," and she's learned from shop owners that people “love the packaging. It stands out.” It’s the flavor that turns those shoppers into loyal customers of her products, however. “They keep coming back because they’re fresh, and they taste good.”
For Blalock, this opportunity which dropped in her lap has become a passion. “It’s been about building this brand,” she said of the whirlwind expansion. “It’s important for me to see this kitchen grow and prosper. The goal is to do at least double next year what we did this year.”
Blalock said the success of the company and the opportunity to innovate in the kitchen have been highly rewarding. “I feel really accomplished at the end of the day to see the kitchen. Where it started and where it is now. And to see where it’s going to grow in the next couple of years.”