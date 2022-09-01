For Colin Koenig, co-owner of Anchorage cultivation facility Mercy Tree of Alaska, the company’s name reflects a longstanding belief in the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
“I started cultivating in 1998 when cannabis became medically legal,” Koenig said. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in ’98. There was enough information about the medical benefits of cannabis for chemo patients that was coming out of Israel. So I knew it could help my mom sleep. I started helping her and her network of friends who were cancer survivors. We started caregiving for some of them too.”
Fast forward to 2017, when Koenig and his partners launched their grow after recreational cannabis was approved by Alaska voters. They wanted to brand their product under a name that invokes his experiences from his days of assisting cancer patients as they sought to ease their symptoms and deal with the effects of chemotherapy. From a sales perspective, Koenig and his fellow owners knew they could not legally promote cannabis as a medical product. They all feel that the plant has medicinal benefits that remain under-appreciated, however, and they wanted to incorporate this into the company name itself. “We figured that Mercy Tree was a way of conveying our beliefs in cannabis without breaking any regulations,” he said.
“As I get older, there are benefits medically that I find for me too,” Koenig added. He suffers from arthritis, and said that when his doctor suggested opioid pain medication to treat it, he refused, opting to use cannabis instead. He feels it’s vastly safer to consume and more importantly, nonaddictive. He said he developed his aversion to opioids “because of the epidemic that hit Anchorage and a lot of my friends in the early 2000s. We’ve lost a lot of good friends to addiction. Being able to step back and watch that firsthand has really strengthened my viewpoint.”
Koenig and his partners hoped to offer Alaskans who are suffering from health concerns a safer alternative to many of the pharmaceutical options that are currently available to them, and thus a cultivation company was born.
Koenig said Brandon Para, who had recently retired from a career in the military, did the graphics. “He’s been a childhood friend, and he wanted to help in any way he could. We’d had a pencil drawing of what we wanted, and he was able to use that and integrate it into the logo.”
The logo shows a tree with cannabis leaves growing from its branches, as well as roots that appear to be digging in deep into the soil, reflecting how this is an Alaska-grown business that intends to stand firm.
“It’s worked out pretty well,” Koenig said of the name, but clarified that “I don’t know if it’s name recognition as much as the product.”
“We’ve been able to establish a strong following and a good name for ourselves,” he added. “So we definitely have name recognition, and that’s all we could really ask for.”
