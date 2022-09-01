For Colin Koenig, co-owner of Anchorage cultivation facility Mercy Tree of Alaska, the company’s name reflects a longstanding belief in the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

“I started cultivating in 1998 when cannabis became medically legal,” Koenig said. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in ’98. There was enough information about the medical benefits of cannabis for chemo patients that was coming out of Israel. So I knew it could help my mom sleep. I started helping her and her network of friends who were cancer survivors. We started caregiving for some of them too.”

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com