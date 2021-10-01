The owners of Majestic Gardens, a family owned cannabis shop in Kenai, practice the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. This business philosophy is also what helped the shop win the title of Best Cannabis Business in Kenai as voted by the 2021 Readers’ Choice awards.
“I tell my employees to treat people like they would like to be treated in a store. No matter what they say, the customer is always right,” said owner Deniece Isaacs.
Deniece and husband Ron opened Majestic Gardens in 2019, a year after the pair opened Magical Gardens, a neighboring CBD shop that features tinctures, lotions and edibles. The stores sit side-by-side in a building that fronts the Kenai Spur Highway, with separate entrances to cater to customers’ needs.
“We have everything hemp on the Magical side and everything THC on the Majestic side. We have those who don’t want to have THC in their systems for their jobs and we’ve got everything for that and then we’ve got everything for those who don’t worry about that next door,” Deniece explained.
Majestic Gardens features more than 500 different products and offers daily deals like $5 pre-rolls and the Black Market Competition shelf, where customers can purchase a gram of flower for $10 after tax, prices that Deniece said she hasn’t seen since her youth.
“It’s actually $10 less in our shop today than it was for me to buy pot my entire life. We hunt for bargains and we cut out the middleman,” she explained.
Shortly after opening Majestic Gardens, the Isaacs built an on-site cultivation facility to grow their own products, keeping prices low and customers satisfied.
“We have about six or eight different strains that we grow in house,” Deniece said. “Our philosophy is to pass on the deal, so that marijuana is affordable for everyone.”
In addition to house grown products, both the cannabis store and the CBD store sell products from cultivators and manufacturers from around the state, including Palmer, Wasilla, Juneau and Fairbanks.
For Deniece, starting Majestic Gardens was a risk that ultimately paid off. After nearly two years, business is booming at both storefronts.
“I loved to smoke pot my whole life and when it became legal I then decided to try and grow it. And it was so much fun that I said, you know I think I found something that I would risk our livelihood on. And, here we are.”